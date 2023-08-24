MPX Increases their investments for 2023, forecasts record breaking growth for 2024

News provided by

MPX

24 Aug, 2023, 14:39 ET

Partners can expect same day SLA's with new Nashville location, direction is led by new Chief Revenue Officer, Manny Rodriguez

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPX, a national leader in critical customer communication solutions, has doubled down on their customer enhancement programs and services.

MPX has increased their production capacity and continuity with a new facility in Nashville, TN. By adding this strategically located site MPX has expanded "same day" print and mail with up to 8:00 pm ET file approval. MPX's "same day" solution will help health plans and other partners avoid late, costly mailings from strict CMS penalties and other stringent client performance guarantees.

"MPX's new Nashville location facilitates the centralized national production of all Same Day (4 hour) paper channel communications. The site is strategically located between Memphis (FedEx), Louisville (UPS), and 20 minutes from Nashville International (USPS) enabling same day processing (up to Midnight daily) for next day delivery to any location in the U.S.", states Ryan Jackson, CEO.

In addition to expanded facilities, MPX is also investing in their management team and has recruited Manny Rodriguez as Chief Revenue Officer of their healthcare product. Manny will be responsible for the leadership of all company resources focused on Business Development and Strategic Go-to-Market planning and execution. He brings deep knowledge of the inner workings of member communications and a vast network of complimentary relationships that will enable him to establish a highly credible and diverse base of customers and partners that are actively looking for a technically advanced solution provider.

MPX is a leading provider of custom-designed, fully integrated, cloud-based critical customer communication solutions specially tuned for the varied needs of Healthcare, Health Insurance and other highly regulated industries. Our comprehensive suite of communication solutions addresses all stakeholder interactions by combining state-of-the-art technology with hands-on expertise in communications, design, security, and bi-directional data integration. Solutions for correspondence products include ID Cards, Explanation of Benefits (EOBs), Letter Correspondence, Evidence of Payments (EOP's), Invoices, Statements, Kits, Tax Documents and more.

For more information, visit www.mpxlinq.com or call Manny Rodriguez, Chief Revenue Officer at 203-915-9872, https://www.linkedin.com/company/36302

