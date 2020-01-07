MPX International to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 9th, 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI; OTC:MPXOF) today announced that W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPXI, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 9th, 2020.

DATE: Thursday, January 9th

TIME: 11:00AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/s6has5g

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completed acquisition of the Medical Cannabis Learning Network, a turnkey video learning, patient acquisition and engagement platform for the Cannabis Industry.

Launched the "beleaf" premium CBD retail experience in the United Kingdom , with a store in the heart of the SoHo District of Central London .

, with a store in the heart of the SoHo District of . Received a Cannabis Manufacture License from the Australian Office of Drug Control for the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary MPX Australia Pty Ltd.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com

