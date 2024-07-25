Mr Bean FAST channel launches live on TCL

PARIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the leading smart TV brand, is excited to announce the launch of a dedicated Mr Bean: The Animated Series FAST channel on TCL Channel, the built-in streaming TV platform on TCL smart TVs. Following a deal with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, seasons 1-3 of the beloved British comedy series will be available over 24 million TCL TV users across continents including North America and Latin America and Europe.

TCL

Co-created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis, the original live-action series captured viewers' hearts from 1990 to 1995 and has continued to charm audiences worldwide for over 30 years. Produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (part of Banijay Kids & Family), Mr Bean: The Animated Series debuted in 2002. In January 2024, it was announced a fourth run, has been commissioned, produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX, through deals agreed by Banijay Rights. Executive produced and voiced by Rowan Atkinson, it will air on Cartoonito and HBO Max across EMEA, on Warner Bros. Discovery's kids channels and streaming services across Southeast Asia and South Asia, and on ITVX Kids in the UK and Eire from 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with Banijay Rights and offer our users access to the famous IP, Mr Bean," stated Head of BD with TCL FFalcon, Rebecca Wan. "This collaboration solidifies our commitment to providing high-quality and diverse content to our viewers. Additionally, it presents an excellent opportunity for our advertising clients to reach a broader audience through targeted advertising solutions on TCL Channel."

Shaun Keeble, VP Digital at Banijay Rights, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with TCL and to further expand Mr Bean into the FAST arena. We are confident in growing the iconic Mr Bean brand and the presence of the animated series worldwide."

Besides revitalizing IPs like Mr Bean through FAST (Free Advertising Supported Streaming Television), TCL also supports new powers to introduce diverse new content to the TCL Channel audience. For instance, TCL has launched its first YouTuber channel on TV - Dia TV in Brazil, and the upcoming short drama channel - ReelShort, scheduled to launch in August.

Furthermore, TCL FFalcon is committed to introducing more quality contents on its streaming platforms in the future, providing viewers with a wide array of engaging entertainment options.

About TCL Electronics and TCL Channel

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

TCL Channel is a leading Android streaming app integrated into TCL smart TVs, providing a wide range of free content to over 24 million users worldwide. With its diverse channel lineup and extensive library of movies and shows, incorporated with FFalcon's programmatic advertising capabilities, TCL Channel offers advertisers targeted advertising solutions to reach a broad audience on connected TV networks.

Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of almost 195,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for content powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469264/TCL.jpg