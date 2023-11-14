Mr. Beast Gives Away $30 Million in Free Food with Nonprofit Sharing Excess - Spotlighted in a New Beast Philanthropy Video

Link to Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idtvY5lN314

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest YouTuber, Mr. Beast & his charitable nonprofit, Beast Philanthropy , have teamed up with an innovative Philadelphia-based nonprofit, Sharing Excess , to distribute tens of millions of pounds of food for free, nationwide.

Mr Beast holding the meal swipe card that started Sharing Excess Beast Philanthropy and Sharing Excess team in Philadelphia

Already viewed over 3 million times, the video follows Evan Ehlers, Founder and Executive Director of Sharing Excess, on a mission to reduce the 40% of food that is currently going to waste in the USA while millions of Americans experience food insecurity. What started with 50 donated leftover meals in Ehlers' University dining account has transformed into a national nonprofit that has rescued and redistributed over 33 million pounds of food to food banks and communities across the nation.

The collaboration between Beast Philanthropy and Sharing Excess marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they open a new gleaning operation within the New York Hunts Point Produce Market . Sharing Excess opened its first gleaning operation within the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market , where they have saved over 14 million pounds of food from reaching landfills & distributed it to a network of food banks, community organizations, and grassroots hunger relief efforts.

The new operation, highlighted in the video, will enable Sharing Excess to sort through donations daily at the Hunts Point Produce Market and provide an influx of free & fresh produce for New Yorkers in the months and years to come. This operation was made possible with funding from Beast Philanthropy, Robin Hood Foundation , donated warehouse space from S. Katzman Produce and, support from D'Arrigo New York .

"The journey of fighting food insecurity is filled with challenges but also with moments of profound collaboration and hope," said Darren Margolias, Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy. "Our latest video release isn't just a story of two organizations coming together; it's a new chapter that will enable growth and the nurturing of communities beyond our current reach."

About Beast Philanthropy

Beast Philanthropy leverages the persuasive power of social media to effect real-world change. As a 501(c)3 organization, it engages a massive online community to fund and conduct charitable efforts that alleviate hunger, homelessness, and unemployment. Visit www.beastphilanthropy.org/ for more insights into their mission and impact.

About Sharing Excess

With a mission built on the principle that food should be shared and not wasted, Sharing Excess is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing food and feeding communities. The organization works with grocery stores, wholesalers, and farmers, to take any unsold or surplus food and distribute it to food banks and community organizations. Discover more at www.sharingexcess.com/

