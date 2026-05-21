Mr Bing Launches Asian BBQ Sauce Line in Four Bold Flavors and a Foodservice SKU Built for The Swicy Era

Pan-Asian street sauce brand introduces Chili Crisp, Gochujang, and Thai Chili-inspired BBQ sauces as Asian flavors continue to surge across US menus and consumer demand.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Bing, the chef-approved Pan-Asian street sauce brand, announces the launch of its Asian BBQ Sauce lineup, featuring four retail SKUs and one foodservice format designed to bring bold, globally inspired flavor to everyday meals and modern menus, aligning with the rising popularity of Asian flavors in US markets.

BBQ sauce has long been an American staple, but what people reach for is changing. Today's cooks want heat with depth, texture with a story, and flavor that takes them somewhere beyond the backyard grill.

Mr Bing Retail Product Family

Asian inspired flavor profiles are leading that evolution. From the explosive rise of chili crisp, up 498% on Asian cuisine menus and 760% across all US menus over the last four years, making it the fastest-growing condiment tracked by Datassential, to the growing popularity of sweet heat, or "swicy," combinations like hot honey, consumers are embracing flavors that balance spice, sweetness, and savory complexity in new ways. Younger consumers, in particular, are driving demand for more adventurous condiments that make everything from wings and pizza to grilled meats and vegetables more craveable and exciting.

"We develop products that deliver rich, layered, nuanced flavors consistently at every scale. Since day one, our focus has been real ingredients, street food inspiration, and confidence that consumers and culinary professionals are ready for bolder, global flavors," said Brian Goldberg, Founder of Mr Bing.

The Mr Bing BBQ lineup was developed to meet that demand with real ingredients, layered flavor, and versatile applications for both consumers and operators, setting it apart from traditional BBQ sauces through bold global inspiration and true culinary roots.

Sweet & Spicy Chili Crisp BBQ Sauce 14.75oz, Hot Heat, MSG Free

Built on a real chili crisp base featuring four types of chili peppers, roasted garlic, and honey, this sauce delivers caramelized sweetness layered with deep chili heat and savory umami. For heat lovers who know the difference between burn and flavor, it pairs well with wings, ribs, grilled meats, noodle bowls, and pizza.

Sweet & Tangy Chili Crisp BBQ Sauce 14.75oz, Mild Heat, MSG Free

Made with the same chili crisp foundation of garlic, mushrooms, and chili peppers, dialed back on heat, not on depth. Bright and tangy up front with a gentle warmth throughout, it is ideal for chicken, meatballs, roasted vegetables, fries, and backyard grilling.

Hot Honey Thai Chili BBQ Sauce 14.75oz, Hot Heat, Gluten Free

Combining real Thai "sky-pointing" chilis, fresh lemongrass paste, and honey, this sauce delivers a more layered, globally inspired take on the hot honey flavor profile. Balancing sweetness, clean heat, and bright aromatic lift, it is designed for everything from crispy wings and fried chicken sandwiches to shrimp and pizza.

Sweet & Spicy Korean Chili BBQ Sauce 14.75oz, Medium Heat, Gluten Free

Featuring real gochujang blended with yuzu juice, ginger purée, and toasted sesame oil, this sauce balances savory fermented depth with bright citrus notes. Ideal for short ribs, grilled chicken, salmon, and rice bowls.

Chili Crisp BBQ Sauce 74oz

This line started in professional kitchens, not a trend report. Chefs were already combining chili crisp with honey, teriyaki, and barbecue sauces for wings and other applications. Mr Bing simply formalized what operators were already reaching for.

Designed for high-volume kitchens, the Mr Bing foodservice SKU functions as a wing sauce, marinade, stir-fry base, and finishing sauce, making it suitable for fast-casual, pizza, and Asian fusion concepts. According to Datassential, nine in ten consumers who love a restaurant's signature sauce say they would purchase a retail version.

The BBQ launch builds on real retail momentum. Mr Bing is now carried in more than 10,000 retail doors nationwide, and the new BBQ lineup has already secured placement in more than 2,500 stores. Distribution spans major grocery banners, including Jewel-Osco, United Supermarkets, Shaw's, and multiple divisions of Albertsons Companies, including Mid Atlantic, Southern California, and Northern California regions, along with Hannaford and Giant Food under the Ahold Delhaize family of banners. The lineup is also available through respected regional retailers such as DeCicco & Sons, reflecting growing consumer demand for globally inspired, flavor-forward sauces.

ABOUT MR BING

Mr Bing is a chef-approved Pan-Asian sauce brand born from decades of eating street food in Beijing, the night markets of Hong Kong, and the late-night food crawls of Manhattan. Since opening its first kiosk in 2012, Mr Bing has been on a mission to bring bold, layered flavors into everyday kitchens—because globally inspired flavor has the power to transform a meal into a moment of real connection. Crafted from intentionally chosen, high-quality ingredients, our sauces are versatile enough to elevate any dish and adventurous enough to take you somewhere new with every bite.

https://mr-bing.com/

Data: Datassential MenuTrends YE Q1 2026; Sauces, Condiments & Dressings Survey (Aug 2025, n=2,000); Global Flavors Keynote 2025 (n=1,500); Gen Alpha Update Feb 2026 (n=754); Next-Gen Global Concepts May 2026.

SOURCE Mr Bing