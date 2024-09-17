Mr. Bo-Jingles, a Holiday-Themed Cocktail Bar, Takes Over The Reverbery at Hilton Austin

Inspired by Austin's vibrant live music scene, Mr. Bo-Jingles is set to open on November 29

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Bo-Jingles, a unique holiday bar inspired by Austin music legend Jerry Jeff Walker and his iconic tune "Mr. Bojangles" released in 1968, will transform The Reverbery at Hilton Austin this season.

From November 29, 2024 through January 1, 2025, the bar will be decorated with a giant 20 foot sparkle disco guitar, shimmering life-size Texas flag and candy cane-wrapped columns coinciding with the Live Music Capital of the World®. The bar menu will similarly spotlight the flavors of Texas with holiday favorites including seasonal drinks like Rudolph's Eggnog, Yule Mule and Cringle's Hot Cocoa.

"The team is absolutely thrilled to introduce Mr. Bo-Jingles to our guests this holiday season!" said Joe Bolash, general manager, Hilton Austin. "We believe it will spread the warmth of Texas hospitality from welcoming travelers with a vibrant live music scene to delighting Austinites as we honor our very own local music legend while sharing the festive spirit."

Mr. Bo-Jingles will be open to the public, serving as a destination for both family and friends, from 4:00 to 11:00 PM CT Friday through Sunday. To book, please call the hotel on +1 512 482-8000.

With its 2,500 sq. ft. of event space, the venue will also serve as an ideal setting for private events, office gatherings and holiday parties for approximately 120 guests from Monday through Thursday. Event planners and organizers can enjoy holiday savings and special offers, including a complimentary night stay, discounted parking, festive holiday menu selection and much more by booking The Reverbery as an event space on or before October 1, 2024. For more information, please visit Hilton.com or contact the Catering Team on [email protected].

ABOUT THE REVERVERY

The Reverbery transforms the typical venue into an effortlessly cool Austin event destination with recording studio vibes. Flowing from the inside to the outdoors – and with a menu that reflects the Live Music Capital's culinary culture just as much as its energy – The Reverbery offers the very best of Austin.

Whether you're in black tie or black Converse this is the perfect venue for you and up to 75 guests. Our team of experts take care of everything you need to host the perfect event: including a personal event manager, authentic food and beverage, and everything in between.

ABOUT HILTON AUSTIN

Located in the heart of downtown, Hilton Austin is steps away from the authentic experiences the city has to offer for business and pleasure travelers. Guests are welcomed with first-class customer service to over 95,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, Cannon + Belle restaurant featuring local cuisine and a bourbon bar, Austin Taco Project serving uncommon tacos and custom craft cocktails, a full-service Starbucks, and spacious rooms. Other amenities include a business center, fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi and a heated rooftop pool with beautiful views of downtown. Enjoy easy access to the Red River Cultural District, endless live music and entertainment venues, flavorful dining, bustling nightlife on Rainey Street and Sixth Street, and the peaceful outdoors that Lady Bird Lake has to offer.

