DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Bruce A. Slivnick, J.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Achiever in the field of law as a top attorney in Real Estate Planning.

Mr. Slivnick is a National/International Real Estate Planning Attorney who has been practicing law for nearly 40 years. He works to ensure that his client's life savings and assets are safe and that their real estate problems are handled efficiently.

Mr. Slivnick was admitted to the Illinois State Bar Association in 1981. He has extensive experience in assisting clients with all areas of residential real estate, buyer and seller, commercial real estate leases and purchases, small business representation, appeals-civil/criminal litigation and administrative review.



In 1983, Mr. Slivnick began his legal career as a Law Clerk for in Lake County, IL, in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, an Assistant State Attorney in Civil Division, and an Associate Attorney at the law firm representing school districts. Additionally, he was an adjunct professor at Roosevelt University, teaching paralegal studies.



Prior to embarking in his career, Mr. Slivnick first attended Northwestern University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry and Psychology. He then earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law at University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign.



A frontrunner in his field, Mr. Slivnick has been a member of the Illinois State Bar Association since 2006. Previously, he was a member of the Decalogue Society of Lawyers from 2014 to 2015.



