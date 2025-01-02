Mr. Bubble Delivers a Sensory Experience for Kids & Adults with New Bath Dough, Foam Soaps & Retro Bubble Gum Candle in Celebration of National Bubble Bath Day, Jan. 8

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite bath-time buddy, Mr. Bubble, is dialing up the sensory fun for everyone this year during his favorite holiday, National Bubble Bath Day. This year's celebration offers new online exclusives including Mr. Bubble Bath Dough, two limited edition Foam Soaps, a bubble gum-scented retro tin candle, plus 30% off all Mr. Bubble products online from January 2-8, 2025, while supplies last.

"Every year, we make it our mission to ensure Mr. Bubble's big day is extra special for all our bubblin' fun fans," says Allison Peters, Associate Director of Marketing at the Village Company. "This year, we stepped out of the bubble bath box and developed new products that not only bring fun to the tub, but stimulate the senses, spark creativity and inspire STEM learning as well."

Sculpt & Create with New Mr. Bubble Soapy Bath-Dough

The new Mr. Bubble Soapy Bath-Dough inspires creative fun at bath time. The playful, moldable dough allows kids to engage their inner artist as they shape and sculpt creations while in the tub. Available in Strawberry, Watermelon and Blueberry scents, the vibrant dough transforms into a moisturizing soap, reinforcing Mr. Bubble's motto that getting clean is MORE fun than getting dirty. Each jar is $3.59 on mrbubble.com and contains enough dough for multiple bath time adventures.

Doodle & Design with Limited-Edition Foam Soaps

Mr. Bubble Foam Soap has always been a fan favorite, and now two new, fruity scents have joined the collection for a limited time: Candy Hearts with a strawberry candy fragrance and Bee My Honey with a blueberry honey fragrance. Kids will love using the foam soap to write, doodle and draw in the tub or shower and parents love that it safely cleanses, leaving skin soft and smooth. Out of the tub, Foam Soap is also a gentle substitute for shaving cream in slime recipes. Each 4-ounce Foam Soap is $3.49 on mrbubble.com, while supplies last.

Spark Nostalgia with the New, Limited Edition Retro Tin Candle

The signature bubble gum scent of Mr. Bubble transcends generations and now that fragrance can be enjoyed with or without taking a bath. Light the candle and take a relaxing timeout as the familiar fragrance fills the air. Perfect for reading a book, taking a bubble bath or for when you just want to take a happy trip down memory lane. The Mr. Bubble Retro Tin Candle is made with a natural soy wax blend and lead-free, cotton wick. It is exclusively available on mrbubble.com for $7.99, while supplies last.

Celebrate With Savings on All Mr. Bubble Bath Products

Additionally, from January 2-8, all Mr. Bubble products sold online, including the new & limited-edition debuts, will be 30% off in celebration of National Bubble Bath Day, while supplies last. Mr. Bubble has been trusted since 1961 with America's #1 selling kids bubble bath, plus a full line of baby & kid bath products that offer sensory and STEM benefits including foam soaps, scientific potions, Fizzy Tub Colors and more.

Celebrating 60+ Years of Bath-time Bliss

The idea for Mr. Bubble began in 1961 in North Dakota when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company found a way to make bubble baths more affordable, moving them from department stores to drug stores. The original Mr. Bubble formula used powder bubble flakes that promised to make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty. The Mr. Bubble brand has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company since 2008, and the signature bubble bath has been reformulated to create even more bubbles with a gentler formula.

For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 kids bath brand with #1 kids bubble bath, selling over 8 bottles per minute; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Bath Shoppe ™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gel; and Hallu® bath and shower line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and e-commerce channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

