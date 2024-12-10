Mr. Bubble Limited-Edition Holiday Gifts & Stocking Stuffers Hit Shelves Exclusively at Target and Walmart

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite bathtime buddy, Mr. Bubble, is bringing bubblin' fun to tubs this holiday season with limited-edition gifts at Target and Walmart stores. These giftable bubble baths, fizzy tub colors and potions come in unique, festive designs, making gift giving almost as much fun as bath time.

"Our holiday exclusives were designed to amp up the bath time cheer for both the young and the young-at-heart," says Michelle Bartlett, Senior Marketing Manager of Product Development. "From bubble baths in the shape of gummy bears to retro-inspired packaging that offer a dose of nostalgia, there's a little bit of something for everyone. And at $3 or less, gift givers will have something to cheer about as well."

Powder Bubble Bath Stockings at Target

Mr. Bubble's limited-edition powder bubble baths in the shape of colorful stockings are now exclusively available in Bullseye's Playground at all Target stores. The formula creates big, long-lasting bubbles and is formulated to be gentle on skin. The 1.4 ounce packets are $1 each and come in three festive scents: Berry Blizzard, Grape Glow and Strawberry Snowball.

Five Bath Time Exclusives at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can bubble up their gift giving with five affordable Mr. Bubble exclusives at their local stores:

For Gummy Bear Lovers

Gummy bears have been bringing joy to kids for over 100 years, and now that same joy can be found at bath time! New Gummy Bear Bubble Baths are packaged in adorable bear-shaped bottles and create mountains of big, fluffy bubbles, as only Mr. Bubble can. They are also formulated with aloe and vitamin E to keep skin soft and hydrated. The 8-ounce Mr. Bubble Gummy Bear Bubble Baths are $3 each and are available in three fruity scents: Berry, Strawberry and Watermelon.

For Sensory Bathtime Play

Ho! Ho! Holiday! Bath Potions turn tub-time into a fun science experiment, encouraging STEM and sensory play. Just add water and watch the eruption of foaming bubbles as Mr. Bubble's signature bubblegum scent fills the air. These limited-edition, Walmart exclusives are $3 each and come in three bright colors: Blue, Pink and Purple.

For Fizzy Tub-Time Fun

Mr. Bubble's Fizzy Tub Colors in colorful holiday ornament packets, make tub-time the best time! Packets are $1 each and have six fizzing tablets to turn bath water into a colorful, magical lagoon. Add to the water one at a time or mix together to create new colors and inspire sensory learning. The tablets clean up easily with a quick rinse of the tub and are non-toxic and fragrance-free.

For Retro Mr. Bubble Fans

The powdered bubble bath that started it all in 1961 is making a comeback for a limited time in a cool, retro packaging design with nostalgic bubble gum scent. The 1.4 ounce Retro Powder Bubble Bath packets are $1 each and available in two colors: Pink and Navy Blue.

This giftable throwback is also available as an 8-ounce liquid bubble bath for $3 each and is available in Pink and White designs. Great for kids' bath time play or a calming bubble break for adults.

