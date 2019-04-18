Mr. C Coconut Grove Hotel Now Open

MIAMI, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated Mr. C Coconut Grove, the first Mr. C hotel to debut in Florida from the fourth-generation hospitality leaders, brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, has officially opened its doors to begin welcoming guests. Alongside their premier hotel, the brothers are additionally introducing their contemporary Italian restaurant, Bellini, which will be serving guests morning into night daily. Mr. C Coconut Grove is the third property operated by the Cipriani brothers, who currently operate a 138 key luxury property in Beverly Hills, California and a 66 key luxury property located in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of the Seaport District New York.

"We are excited to officially welcome guests to experience Mr. C Coconut Grove and Bellini in the heart of one of Miami's most culturally-rich neighborhoods," said Ignazio Cipriani, Founder/President of Mr. C Hotels. "Our partners, staff, and management are proud to contribute to the revitalization of the Coconut Grove community."

Accommodations at the well-appointed hotel include 100 guestrooms and suites with unmatched views of Biscayne Bay and the Coconut Grove skyline from the furnished room terraces. From its interior, the hotel draws inspiration from Italy's iconic coastal style and hints at the aesthetic elements of a classic yacht. Interior design includes high gloss timber paneling, leather-upholstered blue and caramel headboards, nautical style dressers, playful and comfortable sofas and armchairs in a range of soft and airy blue and white fabrics throughout the space. Acclaimed architecture and design firm, Arquitectonica, in conjunction with the Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, combined the stylish European glamour and nautical aesthetic Mr. C Hotels are best known for with the tropical surroundings of South Florida.

The hotel offers a sprawling Presidential Suite to guests which includes a full-sized kitchen, dining room, living area, two outdoor terraces and two king-size bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The bedrooms are also adjoining, making it a great option for families staying at Mr. C Coconut Grove.

Mr. C Coconut Grove has also introduced Bellini Restaurant and Bar to the neighborhood, located on the hotel's top floor, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. The restaurant boasts a refreshing new Italian dining concept inspired by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani's travels throughout Italy, and offers indoor and outdoor seating that exudes the intimate old-world atmosphere of coastal Italy while embracing a sleek and soothing Miami modern style.

For corporate meetings and social events, Mr. C Coconut Grove also offers guests a top floor ballroom with panoramic views of the Biscayne Bay. The space can accommodate a seated dinner for approximately 180 guests and cocktail reception for 250 guests, with an additional pre-function space. A flexible event space is also available in the hotel's covered exterior ground floor for up to 750 guests.

Other property amenities include a rooftop pool and pool deck with private cabanas and a pool bar, state-of-the-art fitness center featuring TechnoGym equipment, personal trainer and yoga classes upon request, a Lobby Lounge, and a private spa suite with a relaxation area, sauna and treatment room which can be reserved through the concierge team. Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary Bellini while the front desk handles their reservation.

For more information or to make reservations at Mr. C Coconut Grove, visit www.mrccoconutgrove.com or contact (305) 800-6672. For reservations at Bellini, contact (305) 800-7672.

