Mr. Cabinet Care Wins the Prestigious Best of OC Business Award and Is Voted #1 for 2019

FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Cabinet Care was presented with the prestigious Best of OC Business Award on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, for Best Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Company. Mr. Cabinet Care was also named as one of the top 15 companies in all of Orange County and recognized for its leadership and exceptional quality and service.

Mr. Cabinet Care

The Best of OC Awards Ceremony has been the premier awards event within Orange County for the last 26 years. The competition gives people a chance to vote for their favorite companies in a variety of categories that they deem to be superior in their field.

Mr. Cabinet Care was honored at the ceremony, which was at the City National Grove of Anaheim. The premier event recognizes the best of the best in their industries. This year had a unique addition to the awards ceremony by recognizing only the Top 15 overall companies during The OC Register's annual competition. Mr. Cabinet Care was also selected as one of the Top 15 overall.

"We want to thank all of Orange County for voting us the #1 company in our category. It's truly an honor to be named the Best of the Best in our industry. Our goal and our focus have always been on being the best and not the biggest," said Sid Jaridly, CEO. "To win these prestigious awards is validation of our entire team's commitment to providing superior service and quality."

About Mr. Cabinet Care:

Established in 1987, The Original Mr. Cabinet Care has become one of Southern California's largest and most trusted kitchen remodeling companies. Mr. Cabinet Care specializes in Kitchen Remodeling, Cabinet Refacing. Quartz and Granite Countertops. Mr. Cabinet Care has recently opened a new division, DURACARE Baths. They offer a convenient and affordable solution that allows homeowners to upgrade and improve their shower enclosures in as little as one to two days.

The family-owned and operated company started in a modest 1,500 square foot shop in Santa Ana, California and has grown into their current 24,000 square foot factory and showroom in Anaheim, California. The Original Mr. Cabinet Care has satisfied over 19,000 clients and has been voted the #1 Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Company. In addition, they are California's only 13-Time Winner of the People's Choice Award.

For More information – contact Mark Cabrera, Marketing Manager at 714-961-1900 mark@mrcabinetcare.com website: www.mrcabinetcare.com

Find Best of OC awards at: www.ocregister.com/2019/09/19/best-of-orange-county-2019-best-kitchen-bath-remodeling-specialist/

