Mr. Cannabis Law Announces Transition into LumaLex Law, a Full-Service Law Firm Serving Emerging and Highly Regulated Industries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Cannabis Law is pleased to announce the rebrand of its law firm into LumaLex Law, a full-service law firm serving clients in emerging and highly regulated industries, such as cannabis, psychedelics, alternative health, artificial intelligence (AI), health clinics, ketamine clinics, real estate, technology and more.

LumaLex Law's Founding Partner Dustin Robinson, Esq., CPA

LumaLex Law was founded with one guiding principle: a law firm should aim to be a profit center for its clients, not a cost center. LumaLex Law's Founding Partner Dustin Robinson is an attorney, CPA, investment fund manager, licensed real estate agent and experienced entrepreneur who has founded multiple start-ups. LumaLex Law was established to bring this unique skill set to founders and business leaders of early-to-growth stage companies who need a law firm that treats their business like an investment, not simply a source of billable hours.

Emerging industries require intuitive and experienced lawyers due to their unique regulatory challenges, complex contractual needs and intensive intellectual property considerations. With deep industry knowledge, LumaLex Law navigates emerging regulatory landscapes, mitigates legal risks and drafts tailored contracts that protect clients' interests as their business grows.

LumaLex Law's team of seven attorneys serves clients in Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Arizona. The law firm has been recognized by Global Health & Pharma as "Best Cannabis Legal Services Provider – East USA" and "Best Cannabis Law Firm – USA." The law firm was also listed by Psychedelic Invest as one of the "Five Psychedelic Law Firms You Should Have on Your Radar."

Mr. Cannabis Law will continue to operate as a consulting firm that provides various non-legal services for the cannabis industry, including, but not limited to, application drafting for obtaining cannabis licenses, real estate procurement, mergers and acquisitions, financial modeling, accounting, and operational strategy. Not only has Mr. Cannabis Law become the premier consulting firm in the cannabis industry, but it has also become a brand recognized for its contribution to advocacy for the cannabis industry. Robinson serves as the Founder and CEO of Mr. Cannabis Law.

"The transition from Mr. Cannabis Law to LumaLex Law marks an important milestone for the future of the company and our clients. As the world continues to evolve and technology continues to emerge, this transition allows us to service more than just cannabis and psychedelics companies, but also emerging and highly regulated industries such as AI, alternative health clinics, real estate and technology," said Robinson. "In the fast-paced world of start-ups and growth-stage companies, companies need a legal partner who is responsive, knowledgeable, has value-add business savvy, and will treat them with the respect they deserve, and LumaLex Law provides just that."

Robinson is also a founding manager of Iter Investments, a venture capital firm that deploys capital into businesses looking to find alternative, innovative solutions for wellness, mental health, and behavioral health. In addition, he is the co-founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law, a 501(c)(4) focused on using medical and spiritual research to drive responsible legal reform in Florida for psilocybin mushrooms and other entheogens. He also co-founded Nucleus, a platform with various tools to help guide individuals on their mental health journey.

Founders of new or existing businesses seeking out a law firm they can trust can contact LumaLex Law via www.lumalexlaw.com/ to schedule a free legal consultation.

About LumaLex Law: LumaLex Law (f/k/a Mr. Cannabis Law) is a full-service law firm serving clients in emerging and highly regulated industries, such as cannabis, psychedelics, alternative health, artificial intelligence (AI), health clinics, ketamine clinics, real estate, technology and more. With its headquarters in Florida, Mr. Cannabis Law serves clients in Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Arizona. The law firm was recognized as the "Best Cannabis Law Firm in the United States" and the "Best Cannabis Legal Services Provider in the Eastern United States" by Global Health & Pharma's Commercial Cannabis Awards. For more information, visit www.lumalexlaw.com/.

About Mr. Cannabis Law: Mr. Cannabis Law – a consulting firm that provides various non-legal services for the cannabis industry, including, but not limited to, application drafting for obtaining cannabis licenses, real estate procurement, mergers and acquisitions, financial modeling, accounting, and operational strategy. Not only has Mr. Cannabis Law become the premier consulting firm in the cannabis industry, but it has also become a brand recognized for its contribution to advocacy for the cannabis industry. For more information, visit https://mrcannabislaw.com/.

