Mr. Charles Hosikinson, the Former CEO of Ethereum, will be Joining Japan's biggest Blockchain Conference "JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018" as a Guest Speaker

JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018

JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE brings together innovative Japanese companies and overseas blockchain companies and organizations. This conference aims at expanding areas of blockchain application through exchanging information and increasing awareness of the blockchain.

Charles Hosikinson

Former CEO of Ethereum / Input Output Hong Kong Ltd CEO

The former CEO of Ethereum. Mr. Hosikinson leads the "Cardano Project" with the Cardano Foundation and EMURGO. He is also the CEO of IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong). He developed the "Cardano Blockchain", often referred to as the third-generation blockchain by many, as well as the "Cryptocurrency ADA". In May, 2018, he made an announcement to cooperate with the Ethiopian government to realize the distribution of financial services to over three billion people who do not own a bank account.

Genki Oda

CEO of BITPoint Japan Co., Ltd.

A graduate of the University of Tokyo Faculty of Law. Mr. Oda began his life as an entrepreneur while still in college. He later sold his first business, and since then, he has been investing in venture capitals and engaging in business development for over fifteen years. With the concept of "those who work hard shall be awarded", Mr. Oda supports social entrepreneurs as well as NPOs. From 2012, he has been taking part in Remixpoint Inc, investing and developing business in the field of "relaxation of regulation/amended laws". After establishing BITPoint Japan Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary company of Remixpoint in March, 2016, he has been inviting quality personnel who have experience in stock companies to conduct business development with the philosophy of "safe cryptocurrency transaction" and "achieving people's daily use of cryptocurrency". Mr. Oda has been developing cryptocurrency clearing houses not only in Japan but also in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Hiwon Yoon

CEO of bitARG Exchange Tokyo Co., Ltd.

After finishing the master's course at Keio University, Mr. Yoon joined Salomon Brothers Inc. where he engaged in arbitrage of stocks in Asia including Japan.

He resigned from Salomon Brothers Inc. and entered into the doctoral course at Keio University Faculty of Science and Technology. In 2000, he founded CMD Research, Ltd. where he developed logics for algorithmic stock trading, constructing stock enforcement theories as well as creating tools for analyzing stock enforcement.

Mr. Yoon founded CMD Laboratory Inc. and developed algorithms and an order system that allows realtime analysis of order status as the company's representative director. In 2017, he founded and became the representative director of bitARG Exchange Tokyo Co., Ltd., which got successfully registered by Financial Service Agency in the same year. This year, he has been coordinating a business tie-up with Yahoo Group to prepare for the development of a cryptocurrency exchange that foresees algorithmic trading.

JAPAN BLOCK CHAIN CONFERENCE Outline

Organizer

Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association

Date

June 26 (Tuesday) to June 27 (Wednesday) from 9:00 to18:00

Venue

Tokyo International Forum Hall E (1) and (2)

How to Participate

Apply for and buy a ticket on this website. Same-day ticket is also available.

Ticket preorder: https://japan-blockchain-c.com/ticket/

Guest Speakers

Keith Teare (TechCrunch Founding Shareholder)

(TechCrunch Founding Shareholder) Yuri G. Rabinovich (Synergy Chain Founder)

(Synergy Chain Founder) Jean-Marie Mognetti(Coinshares CEO)

Sam Lee (Ethereum South China Co-Founder)

(Ethereum South China Co-Founder) David A Cohen (IOTA Foundation / Founding member's central figure)

Tony Lane Cassely (CoinTelegraph Co-Founder)

(CoinTelegraph Co-Founder) Sally Eaves (Blockchain expert)

(Blockchain expert) Dorian Johannink (The Sylo Protocol)

(The Sylo Protocol) Ben Jordan (The Sylo Protocol)

(The Sylo Protocol) Aaron McDonald (Centrality CEO)

(Centrality CEO) J.D. Salbego (Legion Ventures / Founder, CEO Startup Grind ( Hollywood ) / Co-Director)

) / Co-Director) Stephen Chase (CoinTelegraph/Board Member)

(CoinTelegraph/Board Member) Rizmy Shariff (Former NASDAQ Dubai JHR Investments / CEO)

Jared Polites (Venture Partner at Blockteam Ventures / PATRON Advisor)

About The Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association

Executive members

President Toshiyuki Hanada

Director Hiroshi Yasuda

President, Tokyo Denki University

Professor Emeritus, the University of Tokyo

Director Ikko Nakatsuka

Former Member of the House of Representatives

Former Minister of State for Financial Services

Managing Director and Executive Officer of SBI Holdings, Inc.

Director Yorihisa Matsuno

Former Member of the House of Representative,

Former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary

Director Toshikazu Masuyama

Visiting Professor, the University of Asahikawa

Former Director of Hokkaido Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Advisor Yoshitaka Kitao

Representative Director and CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc.

Auditor Yoshitaka Tanaka

Adress: 4F, Shibuya KI Building, 1-16-9 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Founded in May 2018

