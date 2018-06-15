Mr. Charles Hosikinson, the Former CEO of Ethereum, will be Joining Japan's biggest Blockchain Conference "JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018" as a Guest Speaker

TOKYO, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018", one of the greatest blockchain conferences in the world, will be hosted from June 26 - 27 by the Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association (Address: 4F Shibuya KI Building, 1-16-9 Shibuya, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. President Toshiyuki Hanada). They are proud to announce that Mr. Charles Hosikinson, the former CEO of Ethereum, Mr. Genki Oda, the CEO of BITPoint Japan Co., Ltd., and Mr. Hiwon Yoon, the CEO of bitARG Exchange Tokyo Co., Ltd. will be joining them as guest speakers.
JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018
https://japan-blockchain-c.com/
JAPAN BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE brings together innovative Japanese companies and overseas blockchain companies and organizations. This conference aims at expanding areas of blockchain application through exchanging information and increasing awareness of the blockchain.
Charles Hosikinson
Former CEO of Ethereum / Input Output Hong Kong Ltd CEO
The former CEO of Ethereum. Mr. Hosikinson leads the "Cardano Project" with the Cardano Foundation and EMURGO. He is also the CEO of IOHK (Input Output Hong Kong). He developed the "Cardano Blockchain", often referred to as the third-generation blockchain by many, as well as the "Cryptocurrency ADA". In May, 2018, he made an announcement to cooperate with the Ethiopian government to realize the distribution of financial services to over three billion people who do not own a bank account.
Genki Oda
CEO of BITPoint Japan Co., Ltd.
A graduate of the University of Tokyo Faculty of Law. Mr. Oda began his life as an entrepreneur while still in college. He later sold his first business, and since then, he has been investing in venture capitals and engaging in business development for over fifteen years. With the concept of "those who work hard shall be awarded", Mr. Oda supports social entrepreneurs as well as NPOs. From 2012, he has been taking part in Remixpoint Inc, investing and developing business in the field of "relaxation of regulation/amended laws". After establishing BITPoint Japan Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary company of Remixpoint in March, 2016, he has been inviting quality personnel who have experience in stock companies to conduct business development with the philosophy of "safe cryptocurrency transaction" and "achieving people's daily use of cryptocurrency". Mr. Oda has been developing cryptocurrency clearing houses not only in Japan but also in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia.
Hiwon Yoon
CEO of bitARG Exchange Tokyo Co., Ltd.
After finishing the master's course at Keio University, Mr. Yoon joined Salomon Brothers Inc. where he engaged in arbitrage of stocks in Asia including Japan.
He resigned from Salomon Brothers Inc. and entered into the doctoral course at Keio University Faculty of Science and Technology. In 2000, he founded CMD Research, Ltd. where he developed logics for algorithmic stock trading, constructing stock enforcement theories as well as creating tools for analyzing stock enforcement.
Mr. Yoon founded CMD Laboratory Inc. and developed algorithms and an order system that allows realtime analysis of order status as the company's representative director. In 2017, he founded and became the representative director of bitARG Exchange Tokyo Co., Ltd., which got successfully registered by Financial Service Agency in the same year. This year, he has been coordinating a business tie-up with Yahoo Group to prepare for the development of a cryptocurrency exchange that foresees algorithmic trading.
JAPAN BLOCK CHAIN CONFERENCE Outline
Organizer
Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association
Date
June 26 (Tuesday) to June 27 (Wednesday) from 9:00 to18:00
Venue
Tokyo International Forum Hall E (1) and (2)
How to Participate
Apply for and buy a ticket on this website. Same-day ticket is also available.
Ticket preorder: https://japan-blockchain-c.com/ticket/
Guest Speakers
- Yoshitaka Kitao (SBI Holdings) "Special keynote speech"
- Charles Hoskinson (Former CEO of Ethereum/Input Output Hong Kong Ltd CEO)
- Genki Oda (BITPOINT CEO)
- Yoon Hiwon (bitArg2 CEO)
- Keith Teare (TechCrunch Founding Shareholder)
- Yuri G. Rabinovich (Synergy Chain Founder)
- Jean-Marie Mognetti(Coinshares CEO)
- Sam Lee (Ethereum South China Co-Founder)
- David A Cohen (IOTA Foundation / Founding member's central figure)
- Tony Lane Cassely (CoinTelegraph Co-Founder)
- Sally Eaves (Blockchain expert)
- Dorian Johannink (The Sylo Protocol)
- Ben Jordan (The Sylo Protocol)
- Aaron McDonald (Centrality CEO)
- J.D. Salbego (Legion Ventures / Founder, CEO Startup Grind (Hollywood) / Co-Director)
- Stephen Chase (CoinTelegraph/Board Member)
- Rizmy Shariff (Former NASDAQ Dubai JHR Investments / CEO)
- Jared Polites (Venture Partner at Blockteam Ventures / PATRON Advisor)
About The Global Blockchain Council, General Incorporated Association
Executive members
President Toshiyuki Hanada
Director Hiroshi Yasuda
President, Tokyo Denki University
Professor Emeritus, the University of Tokyo
Director Ikko Nakatsuka
Former Member of the House of Representatives
Former Minister of State for Financial Services
Managing Director and Executive Officer of SBI Holdings, Inc.
Director Yorihisa Matsuno
Former Member of the House of Representative,
Former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary
Director Toshikazu Masuyama
Visiting Professor, the University of Asahikawa
Former Director of Hokkaido Bureau, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
Advisor Yoshitaka Kitao
Representative Director and CEO of SBI Holdings, Inc.
Auditor Yoshitaka Tanaka
Adress: 4F, Shibuya KI Building, 1-16-9 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Founded in May 2018
URL: https://japan-blockchain-c.com/
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-charles-hosikinson-the-former-ceo-of-ethereum-will-be-joining-japans-biggest-blockchain-conference-japan-blockchain-conference-2018-as-a-guest-speaker-300666962.html
SOURCE EXTRAVAGANZA INTERNATIONAL, INC.
