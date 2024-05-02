MR CHOW DISHES OUT A DELICIOUSLY DECADENT EXCLUSIVE CLOTHING COLLECTION, PERFECT FOR THE DISCERNING PALATE

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MR CHOW, the beacon of fine dining synonymous with celebrity culture and artistic inspiration, unveils today its inaugural clothing collection, extending its legacy of culinary excellence into the realm of fashion. Available to shop online and at select MR CHOW locations, the limited-edition collection features a selection of premium apparel that embodies the essence of MR CHOW's legendary brand.

The release includes t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and joggers, all available in timeless black and white colorways. Designed for maximum comfort and durability, every garment is pre-shrunk to ensure a perfect fit from the moment it's worn.

Harnessing passion and persistence, Michael and Vanessa Chow have called on the expertise of Henry Viens and Liza Perez of Doheny Drive, the Los Angeles-based luxury apparel manufacturing company, to create this entirely made-in-LA collection. Each piece is crafted using eco-friendly recycled materials and production processes.

"This collection is the culmination of a labor of love infused with a deep admiration for fashion and art. It's a manifestation of a vision I've long nurtured that embodies creative spirit and bold ambition," says the mastermind behind the project, Vanessa Chow. "Working in collaboration with Michael," she adds, "is a fusion of our shared love for artistic expression, and this is only a prelude to collections, collaborations, and visionary ideas that await. The goal is to redefine luxury and leave a mark on the fashion world and beyond."

From the dining room to the dressing room, MR CHOW delivers an unparalleled experience that transcends boundaries and captivates the senses. "Every detail is a universe," says Michael Chow, "and this clothing line is nothing short of meticulous detail and striving for excellence."

Each garment features the iconic MR CHOW logo on the front, while the back boasts the evocative 1997 artwork by Helmut Newton, "Doctor M. Chow, Operating."

Only available for purchase at MR CHOW, one of the collection's most exclusive highlights is a design featuring the iconic portrait of M painted by the legendary artist Andy Warhol, taken circa 1985. MR CHOW collaborated with the Andy Warhol Foundation to license the apparel on white and black hoodies.

For more information or to shop the MR CHOW clothing collection, please visit mrchow.com and follow @mrchow on social media.

