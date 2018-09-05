Mr. Clean® And The Maids® Combine Their Cleaning Power

The two brands have been working for several months collaborating on a unique partnership to bring Mr. Clean into home services. Consumers will benefit from the cleaning expertise of The Maids with the added muscle of the legendary Mr. Clean. No other cleaning service can match their combined cleaning power. Through the co-brand partnership, consumers can have confidence selecting The Maids, a professional house cleaning service "certified" by Mr. Clean – a service that will meet their needs, budget and high expectations for a beautifully maintained home.

"We've spent decades building the Mr. Clean brand and we didn't want to trust it with just anyone," said Kevin Wenzel, associate brand director, North America Surface Care. "We did research into the brands in the home cleaning space and The Maids really stood out. The Maids were our number one choice to approach as a partner. We found The Maids has a great national presence, an outstanding brand and a dedication to quality service."

"The new license agreement with Mr. Clean allows us to bring some muscle to The Maids and expand our product mix," said Colin Bishop, president and CEO of The Maids International. "Through our research we found consumers have inherent trust and confidence in the Mr. Clean brand, and he's a highly recognized figure in cleaning. We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with such a well-known brand icon and Procter & Gamble."

The Maids, founded in 1979, is the quality leader among house cleaning services in the industry, with locations in over 40 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. The Maids' approach to cleaning homes is a trifecta – professionally trained three or four-person teams using high quality products and equipment, and a systematic, detailed cleaning process.

About The Maids

The Maids, the most trusted name in home cleaning, provides superior customer service and a premium clean for every customer. Using professional supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a proprietary cleaning process, The Maids is the residential cleaning service of choice. Visit www.maids.com or call 1-800-The Maids (843-6243) to learn more.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

