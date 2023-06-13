Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens New Location in Orange Park, FL

News provided by

Mr. Clean Car Wash

13 Jun, 2023, 16:28 ET

The new express car wash features a 110-foot tunnel with 18 self-serve vacuum lanes that offer vacuums, towels, all-purpose cleaner, glass cleaner, and compressed air.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash announced that it opened its newest wash in Orange Park, FL on June 2nd. The state-of-the-art facility features a 110-foot tunnel with 18 self-serve vacuum lanes. This marks the company's 10th express location and 14th location overall.

During the Grand Opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash offered free car washes and saw over 4,000 cars. Customers could also get a discounted first month of unlimited washes for only $0.99. The site hosted a ribbon cutting with the Clay County Chamber of Commerce.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and takes pride in being a trusted brand across the country," said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash. He adds, "We are so excited to open this new location in the Orange Park area."

"This marks our fifth store in Florida," said Mr. Clean Car Wash's CEO, Mark Peaks. "We are so excited to bring this wash to Orange Park and join this community."

About Mr. Clean Car Wash

What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning is now the gold standard in car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. Mr. Clean Car Wash is focused on giving you the brightest shine and the best experience possible. Mr. Clean Car Wash currently has 9 locations in Georgia and 5 locations in Florida, with plans to expand across the Southeast. Please visit www.mrcleancarwash.com for more information. Certain trademarks are used under license from the Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.

Contact:

Rachel Evans Miller
Carnett's Management Company
Mr. Clean Car Wash
[email protected]
770-776-0974

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.