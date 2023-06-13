Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens New Location in Orange Park, FL

The new express car wash features a 110-foot tunnel with 18 self-serve vacuum lanes that offer vacuums, towels, all-purpose cleaner, glass cleaner, and compressed air.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash announced that it opened its newest wash in Orange Park, FL on June 2nd. The state-of-the-art facility features a 110-foot tunnel with 18 self-serve vacuum lanes. This marks the company's 10th express location and 14th location overall.

During the Grand Opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash offered free car washes and saw over 4,000 cars. Customers could also get a discounted first month of unlimited washes for only $0.99. The site hosted a ribbon cutting with the Clay County Chamber of Commerce.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for our guests and takes pride in being a trusted brand across the country," said Bruce Arnett, Jr., CEO of Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash. He adds, "We are so excited to open this new location in the Orange Park area."

"This marks our fifth store in Florida," said Mr. Clean Car Wash's CEO, Mark Peaks. "We are so excited to bring this wash to Orange Park and join this community."

About Mr. Clean Car Wash

What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning is now the gold standard in car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. Mr. Clean Car Wash is focused on giving you the brightest shine and the best experience possible. Mr. Clean Car Wash currently has 9 locations in Georgia and 5 locations in Florida, with plans to expand across the Southeast. Please visit www.mrcleancarwash.com for more information. Certain trademarks are used under license from the Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.

Contact:

Rachel Evans Miller

Carnett's Management Company

Mr. Clean Car Wash

[email protected]

770-776-0974

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash