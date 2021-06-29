Mr Doodle Announces the Release of His First NFT Artwork: ESC

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Doodle has announced the release of his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT), an animated digital artwork that brings his iconic doodles to life.

Released through one of the top NFT marketplaces Nifty Gateway, ESC will be his first NFT and is themed around a digital and mechanical universe. While traditionally Mr Doodle's hand-drawn pieces live on canvases, large-scale installations, and fashion collaborations, ESC takes advantage of the new format to showcase his doodles assembling, interacting and dismantling over time.

The digital artwork by the international art sensation, Mr Doodle, will feature computers, robots, and cryptocurrency-eating aliens, and will be available to acquire by collectors for a 12-minute period Artist portrait for his first NFT artwork: ESC A Snippet of Mr Doodle's First NFT Artwork: ESC

ESC will be Mr Doodle's first digital artwork from the five-part ESC series. Four additional NFTs titled CTRL, ALT, DELETE, and SHIFT will be released at a later date.

"Layers and dense imagery are some things that inspire me recently," says Sam Cox, aka Mr Doodle. "I chose the title ESC from the keyboard as I feel the digital world can be an escape from the real world. I love seeing how doodle characters overlay each other, creating completely new scenery. Each layer can live individually, but if you put them all together you get this fulfilling sense of completeness." The ESC NFT will be released as an open edition, available for purchase during a 12-minute period starting at 7AM PDT USA / 10AM EDT USA / 3PM GMT +1 UK / 10PM GMT+8 China on 1 July, 2021. Visit Nifty Gateway for updates and buying information. With every sale, $100 will be donated to offset carbon footprint.

Mr Doodle is an international art sensation with 2.7 million followers on Instagram. His work has decorated surfaces from sketchbooks, guerrilla art giveaways, subway tunnels and outdoor installations. His 2019 Spring canvas sold for almost $1 million at the Tokyo Chuo Auction in 2020. The exclusive global representative for Mr Doodle is Pearl Lam Galleries.

About Mr Doodle

A millennial artist, Sam Cox is a voice of his generation, with artworks that provoke discourse on what we consider fine art today. Mr Doodle's works transcend beyond the canvas, invading furniture, books, clothing and more. He has collaborated with iconic brands, including Fendi, Puma, Samsung and MTV. Welcomed by millions of followers on social media, Mr Doodle's artistic process is fluid, mesmerizing, therapeutic and made without hesitation.

About Pearl Lam Galleries

Pearl Lam Galleries is a driving force within Asia's contemporary art scene. Founded in 2005, the gallery plays a vital role in stimulating international dialogue and cross-cultural exchange between the East and West.

Following a rigorous programme, Pearl Lam Galleries presents museum-quality exhibitions that re-evaluate and challenge perceptions of cultural practice in Asia. With a thoughtfully balanced roster of Chinese and international artists, the gallery is strategic in its curation, positioning itself as an educator. The gallery maintains a flagship space in the historic Pedder Building in Hong Kong, whilst the Shanghai gallery is situated in the heart of the Bund district. With a team of international staff, Pearl Lam Galleries' reach is global, having presentations at major international art fairs including The Armory Show, Art Cologne, Art Basel Hong Kong, Frieze Masters, and West Bund Art and Design.

