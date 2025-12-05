Mr. Drain Plumbing Wraps Up Successful "Flush Away Hunger" Food Drive Competition, Encourages Community Support Through the Holidays

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Drain Plumbing is proud to announce the successful completion of its inaugural Flush Away Hunger canned food drive. This friendly competition rallied both customers and employees to support families in need this Thanksgiving season. Held from November 1st to 20th, the initiative brought the community together in a fun and meaningful way, with all donations benefiting the Orangevale–Fair Oaks Food Bank, which serves local households facing food insecurity.

The food drive challenged customers and team members to see who could donate the most shelf-stable items. As an added thank-you, customers who donated four or more items received a 10% off coupon toward their next plumbing service. All collected items will directly support the Food Bank's mission to provide food, resources, and hope to neighbors throughout the holiday season.

"This time of year can be especially difficult for many families, and we're grateful to everyone who joined us in giving what they could," said Patrick Fee, Co-Founder of Mr. Drain. "Our goal wasn't to pat ourselves on the back, but simply to make a difference in our community. It all starts with small acts, and we're honored to be part of that effort."

Mr. Drain encourages residents to continue supporting the Orangevale–Fair Oaks Food Bank and other local nonprofits, as the need for donations extends well beyond the holidays.

About Mr. Drain Plumbing

Mr. Drain Plumbing is dedicated to delivering exceptional service in every aspect of residential and commercial plumbing throughout the Sacramento area. Their experienced, fully insured team uses advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment to provide reliable solutions, from water heater repair and hydro-jetting to trenchless pipe replacement. Customer satisfaction and community are at the heart of everything they do.

To learn more about Mr. Drain, visit the company's website at https://www.mrdrainplumbers.com. To learn about current seasonal specials and coupons, visit https://www.mrdrainplumbers.com/coupons/ . Contact: Micheala Wood at [email protected] .

SOURCE Mr. Drain