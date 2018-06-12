Mr. Electric Announced New Franchise Location in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Electric of the Triangle is proud to announce their newest location in the great city of Durham. The new location, at 5441 Lumley Rd, #104 in southwest Durham off I-70, will be locally-owned by business manager Mats Linden and backed by the Dwyer Group, a national franchise company.

Mr. Electric Durham

Mr. Electric will be able to service customers in the entire Triangle area, including Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay Varina, Pittsboro and Sanford and the surrounding areas. This allows a family-owned and operated business to offer an incredible 8 Point Service Guarantee for its customers backed by the resources of a 120+ location franchise organization:

PARTS & LABOR GUARANTEE - Fully Guaranteed Workmanship & Parts FREE QUOTES - Free In-Home Quotes TRANSPARENT PRICING - Up-Front, Flat Rate Pricing EXPERIENCED TECHNICIANS - Courteous, Uniformed Professionals EASY SCHEDULING - Scheduled Appointment Times by Phone, Website or App! STAFF DEVELOPMENT - Reliable Workmanship due to On-Going Staff Training & Development SAFETY IN YOUR HOME - Safety Trained, Background-Checked Service Professionals MEMBERSHIP PLANS - Convenience with Our Advantage Plan, Priority Scheduling and Members-Only Specials

"We have been servicing this area for some time but have been based in Raleigh. However, now there is such a large demand for electrical services in the other areas of the Triangle, we can expand here with a full-time staff," said Mr. Linden, owner and operator. "The local Triangle market is where we live and have worked for years, so we are excited to give back to the community in a new way."

The opening of the Durham Mr. Electric location brings with it a minimum of 20 new full-time jobs to the area. Mr. Electric will also be partnering with local community teams and philanthropic organizations to help support the community.

For more information about Mr. Electric, please visit: MrElectric.com/Durham

About Mr. Electric

Established in 1994, Mr. Electric is the leading franchise organization providing electrical repair and installation services across North America, as well as Europe, Australia, and South Africa. Mr. Electric franchisees provide these services to both residential and commercial customers. Mr. Electric has some 120 operating locations across US, with each location independently owned and operated. Our team of qualified experts lives our Code of Values of Respect, Integrity, and Customer Focus.

About The Dwyer Group

Don Dwyer started The Dwyer Group in 1981 in Waco, Texas with just one brand. Since then, it has grown exponentially. Today, we are the holding company responsible for 20 different franchise organizations and with 3,100 franchise owners in 10 countries—all service-based—in addition to 35 glass stores owned by the company under the brand Portland Glass.

For more information, please visit www.dwyergroup.com

