Mr. Fingaz Unveils R&B Instrumental EP "Made From Taiwan" on October 20, 2023

QUEENS, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-talented musician and producer Taiwan Green, known professionally as Mr. Fingaz, is set to release his highly anticipated R&B instrumental EP, "Made From Taiwan," on October 20, 2023. The EP showcases Mr. Fingaz's extraordinary talent as a platinum and ASCAP award-winning multi-instrumentalist, mixing engineer, and music producer, presenting a diverse collection of soulful tracks that are sure to captivate listeners worldwide.

facing right facing left

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Mr. Fingaz has made an indelible mark in the music industry with his exceptional contributions to chart-topping hits. Some of his most notable works include the production of Ja Rule's "Holla Holla" and Fabulous' "This is my party," both of which have left an enduring impact on the hip-hop and R&B landscape.

Behind the moniker Mr. Fingaz lies Taiwan Green, who initially rose to prominence as a prodigy classical pianist. His profound musicality and creativity have enabled him to master various instruments, carving a niche for himself in the industry as a versatile and visionary artist.

Aside from his impressive musical achievements, Mr. Fingaz is also committed to giving back to the community that nurtured his talents. He currently serves as an influential music mentor, providing guidance to hundreds of aspiring musicians. Notably, he has been actively teaching music production in the New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE) and community centers, inspiring and empowering kids in the inner city to pursue their passion for music.

"The first time," the EP's lead single dropping September 15, 2023, sets the tone for the entire project, blending soulful melodies with mesmerizing rhythms. The track serves as a testament to Mr. Fingaz's innate ability to craft compelling music that resonates deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.

As the release date for "Made From Taiwan" approaches, music enthusiasts and fans of R&B instrumental masterpieces eagerly anticipate the arrival of this enchanting EP. Mr. Fingaz's dedication to his craft and unwavering commitment to uplifting others through music have solidified his status as an iconic figure in the industry.

"Made From Taiwan" will be available for streaming and download on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, on October 20, 2023. Follow Mr. Fingaz on social media and his official website for the latest updates, exclusive content, and upcoming projects.

For press inquiries, interviews, or review copies of "Made From Taiwan," please contact:

Taiwan Green PKA Mr. Fingaz: [email protected], (347) 972-6186

About Mr. Fingaz:

Mr. Fingaz, the musical alter ego of Taiwan Green, is a platinum and ASCAP award-winning multi-instrumentalist, mixing engineer, and music producer from Queens, NYC. With a career spanning over 20 years, Mr. Fingaz has produced chart-topping hits for renowned artists like Ja Rule and Fabulous. Beyond his musical achievements, he is also an esteemed music mentor, providing guidance and inspiration to aspiring musicians in the NYC DOE and community centers. His upcoming R&B instrumental EP, "Made From Taiwan," is set to enthrall audiences on October 20, 2023. For more information, visit Mrfingazmusicproductionsllc.com and follow Mr. Fingaz on [@mrfingaz Instagram, TikTok & X].

SOURCE Taiwan Green