Mr Foster & Davis Chris Team Up For New Single in Response to the Black Lives Matter Movement

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DFD Music (https://www.dfdmusic.com/) recently announced the release of "Things Change," Mr Foster & Davis Chris realized black recording artists have long been highlighting the perils of racism and police brutality through music, but recent events are brightening the spotlight on racial injustice and oppression. Davis Chris lets his emotions flow on the BLM-inspired piano- guitar ballad "Things Change."

Buy Tracks and stream "50/50" on HERE.

Davis Chris & Mr Foster "Things Change" single cover

About DFD Music Project "Things Change" with Mr Foster and Davis Chris

DFD Music is a production company dually located in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. Helmed by producers Mr Foster and Davis Chris; that offer quality work with affordable prices. DFD Music has successfully been in business for four years with great achievements such as over 3 million streams, over 5,000 previous albums sold, charting over 10 singles in the US Top 50 and two albums in the US Top 20 on iTunes sales chart.

"It was the first time we worked on a song that my mind, heart & soul felt the lyrics very passionately," Mr Foster said.

Have you ever heard a song that moved you to the point where you wanted to tell all of your friends about it? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to "Things Change". By its very definition, the term "Things change" means good news.

"Our purpose is to create music that heals the souls of everyday people and mainly the people affected by the BLM movement," said Davis Chris.

Working in partnership with singer/ songwriter Cecily Wagner was fun and was the right step in the direction DFD Music is moving despite everything else going on in the world. Black Lives Matter returned to national headlines and gained further international attention during the global George Floyd protests in 2020 following Floyd's murder. So far, an estimated 15 million to 26 million people have participated. Over 500 Artist have recorded songs in support of the movement and now you can add DFD Music to the count with "Things Change" in support of Black Lives Matter.

"Things Change" has been distributed worldwide by Empire Records / DFD Music.

DFD always welcome media inquiries, in addition to reviewing and receiving new talent. Follow them on social media at:

Davis Chris: @godavischris for all platforms.

Shane Foster: @therealshanefoster on Instagram and Facebook.

DFD Music: @dfdmusicllc on Instagram @therealdfdmusic on Twitter

Media Contact:

Shane Foster

323-810-7743

[email protected]

SOURCE DFD Music

Related Links

https://www.dfdmusic.com

