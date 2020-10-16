Mr. Gary S. Fergus is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Gary S. Fergus is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of law as an Intellectual Property Attorney.

As the sole practitioner, Mr. Fergus owns and operates his private firm, Fergus A Law Office, in San Francisco, California. He started the practice in 2001 to help clients resolve complex disputes and to address fundamental civil wrongs. In the legal industry, he is known for having strong listening skills and prompt responsive communication. Leading an impressive career for four years, he is an expert of intellectual property.



Before opening his private practice, Mr. Fergus worked as a trial lawyer for one of the top thirty national firms, Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison. Dedicated and highly motivated, he became one of the firm's senior trial partners and managed their largest litigation group while maintaining an active trial practice in between company cases.



In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Fergus earned a Bachelor of Arts, with honors, at Stanford University. Furthering his education, he received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Law from New York University School of Law.



A man of many achievements, Mr. Fergus has represented countless plaintiffs and defendants at trial and in settlements that resolved complex litigation, including intellectual property matters. He has more than 125 weeks of trial experience in complex high value cases within federal and state courts and regulatory administrative trials throughout the United States. He has handled intellectual property matters in different high-tech sectors including telecommunications, wireless technology, security systems industry, and computer software.

