Mr Gatti's Pizza Announces 17 New Units Coming to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri

Major franchise agreement awarded to successful Oklahoma entrepreneur kicks off 2023 on a high note for the legacy brand

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, confirmed today plans to open 17 new, franchised units across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri over the next six years. The development is part of the brand's ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.

"Mr Gatti's is on an incredible growth trajectory right now, with 130+ restaurants open and in development across 12 states," said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr. Gatti's Pizza. "This deal is significant for both the number of locations awarded and the expansion of our brand's presence in key markets, particularly Oklahoma, where we're re-entering after seven years."

The franchise owner and experienced restaurant operator behind the 17-unit deal is Brent Swadley, who is passionate about the Mr Gatti's brand and "food first" commitment to quality. Swadley is the founder and president of Swadley BBQ, the largest BBQ provider in the state of Oklahoma, with eight stores, a catering kitchen and Swadley's Emergency Relief Team.

"I grew up with Mr Gatti's and it's an honor to now join the MGP family," said Brent Swadley. "Mr. Gatti's has an incredible leadership team dedicated to restoring and growing the brand with a continued focus on using high-quality ingredients and providing exceptional service in a food-first, family-centric atmosphere."

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets we serve. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 130 restaurants open and in development operating throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

