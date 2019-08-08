Mr. Handyman® Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title at Annual Convention

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammers were swung and records were smashed as 369 franchisees and corporate team members from the nation's leading property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly® company, came together to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. Mr. Handyman franchise owners from across the nation along with fellow Neighborly franchise owners from Molly Maid® and Mr. Electric® participated in this record attempt at the annual Neighborly Reunion, held Aug. 1-7 in San Antonio, Texas.

369 Neighborly franchisees successfully hammered nails into a block of wood at the same time, breaking the previous record of 299. The achievement was verified and presented by Mike Marcotte, an Adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS.

"We couldn't wait to reveal this surprise of attempting to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title to our franchisees for this year's Reunion," said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. "Mr. Handyman business owners across the nation work so hard and smashing this record was a unique and fun way to bring everyone together."

Neighborly's Reunion is an annual celebration when thousands of franchisees across all home service brands, including Mr. Handyman, come together to hear corporate updates, interact with fellow franchise owners and get motivated to grow their business.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise company. With nearly 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman is recognized as one of the fastest growing service-oriented franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman is part of Neighborly®, a community of home experts, leveraging nearly 3,700 professional home service experts worldwide with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs.

