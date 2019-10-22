Mr. Handyman Hosts Pumpkin Carving Contest to Find Jack O' Lantern Geniuses

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From ghoulish gourds to petrifying pumpkins, the nation's leading property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is ready to celebrate the spooky season with a photo contest to give North America's pumpkin carving pros a chance to show off their exquisite handmade creations.

To enter the Pumpkin Carving contest, visit the Mr. Handyman Facebook contest page and submit a photo of your pumpkin by Oct. 31 at 11:50 p.m. Five random winners will be awarded with a $250 gift card to Lowe's Home Improvement.

"We look forward to this pumpkin carving contest every year," said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. "It is always fun to see the great creativity that is behind these creepy creations. There are so many tips, tricks and techniques that people use to turn a simple pumpkin into a mortifying masterpiece."

To learn more about Mr. Handyman's Pumpkin Carving Contest, please visit their Facebook page. For additional decoration inspiration, visit Mr. Handyman's latest blog post for free pumpkin carving templates, power tool tutorials and tips to make your pumpkin the best on the block.

About Mr. Handyman®:

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise company. With nearly 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman is recognized as one of the fastest growing service-oriented franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman is part of Neighborly®, a community of home experts, leveraging nearly 3,700 professional home service experts worldwide with a unique direct service function that provides consumers assistance with nearly all aspects of their home care needs. Neighborly brands are found at www.GetNeighborly.com. For more information about Mr. Handyman, visit www.MrHandyman.com and to learn about franchising opportunities with all Neighborly companies, visit https://franchise.neighborlybrands.com/.

