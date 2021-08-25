Mr. Handyman Hosts Second Annual Duct Tape Fails Photo Contest

WACO, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading property maintenance, repair and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly company, is calling amateur DIYers and resourceful homeowners everywhere to enter its second annual "Duct Tape Fails" contest with photos of their most hilarious attempts – and failures – to fix something around the house with duct tape. The contest launched August 1, but there's still time with entries accepted until the end of the month.

Contrary to what some may think, duct tape can't actually fix everything. It'll help in a bind if you need to patch a hole in your vacuum hose or tent, but it's never a permanent solution for home improvement. Have you ever attempted to fix something around the house using duct tape, and it was just a total fail? We'd love to see these hilarious DIY mistakes! To enter the "Duct Tape Fails" contest, visit the Mr. Handyman Facebook contest page and submit a photo of your duct tape fail by August 31 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Mr. Handyman will award four random winners with a $250 gift card to The Home Depot.

"Our team at Mr. Handyman is thrilled to be rolling out this contest for a second time," said J.B. Sassano, president of Mr. Handyman. "I think every homeowner can relate to a failed attempt at trying to DIY fix something around the house, and this contest allows us to find the humor and comradery in it all."

If duct tape is not a solution for home repairs, what's it good for? Here are a few of Mr. Handyman's favorite uses for duct tape:

Patch a Hole: Duct tape is great for temporarily patching a hole in your vacuum hose or tent. It's fairly water-resistant and makes for a great patch until you can have holes professionally fixed or restored.

DIY Lint or Pet Hair Roller: We all know how incredibly sticky duct tape is, and it makes for a great DIY refill on your lint rollers when you run out of the original tape. Upcycle your empty lint roller and wrap a piece of duct tape (sticky side out) around it, and voila!

Remove Splinters: If you can't find tweezers, ultra-sticky duct tape can be a great alternative. Simply apply a small piece over the affected area and slowly peel it back from your skin to remove the splinter.

Pick Up Glass: After you break a dish, sometimes there are tiny shards of glass left behind after you sweep and vacuum the area. Apply a few strips of duct tape to the floor and carefully peel it away, lifting little shards of glass with it.

Reinforce Crafts: Duct tape is incredibly sturdy and durable, so if you're crafting your kid's science project or building a fort out of boxes, duct tape offers a great way to ensure it all stays together. You can even get creative and build items entirely out of duct tape – which is a fun challenge for kids!

Fly Paper: If you're dealing with pesky house flies and gnats, hanging a strip of duct tape or two over your kitchen sink may help you catch a few.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With about 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 28 brands and almost 4,800 independently owned and operated franchises that repair, maintain and enhance properties, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

