Mr. Handyman® Launches "Win a Handyman for The Day" Contest

Leading Home Maintenance, Repair, and Improvement Company Invites Homeowners

Nationwide to Enter for a Chance to Win a Free Handyman

WACO, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If your list of home repairs is a mile long, checking things off is about to get easier. Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, is launching a nationwide "Win a Handyman for the Day" contest starting this month.

From this week through July 21, 2024, individuals can enter the contest by visiting Mr. Handyman's official entry page and filling out a short entry form. Five winners will be randomly selected to receive up to eight hours of handyman services, valued each at approximately $2,000 USD. This unique opportunity allows winners to tackle their to-do lists with the help of professionals.

"We are thrilled to launch our Win a Handyman for The Day contest for the first time," said Ron Shimek, President of Mr. Handyman. "We understand that it's difficult to get everything checked off your to-do list, so this contest is our way of helping where we can. It's an exciting opportunity to showcase what we can do while helping others. We encourage homeowners nationwide to enter and get those to-do lists ready!"

Mr. Handyman's services include a wide range of tasks inside and outside the home, such as remodeling, repairs, assembly, installation, and organizational tasks. Mr. Handyman operates under the Neighborly Done Right Promise™—if it's not done right, they promise to make it right.

To learn more about the "Win a Handyman for the Day" contest, visit Mr. Handyman's website and Facebook page.

For additional home improvement inspiration, please visit mrhandyman.com or contact your nearest Mr. Handyman® location for your home maintenance, repair, and improvement needs.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair, and improvement company. With more than 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Ali Molina, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

