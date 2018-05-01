Mr. Handyman Presents Second Annual "My 'Pet' Peeves" Photo Contest

To enter the "My 'Pet' Peeves" photo contest, visit: https://apps.facebook.com/my-contests/mrhandymanpetpeevescontest and submit a photo of a pet's yard damage, annihilated shoes, in-home destruction, naughty behavior, or just their cute face by Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Dogs, cats, horses, hamsters, reptiles, bunnies, turtles, and more are welcome. Mr. Handyman will reward five random winners with a $250 PetSmart gift card to spoil their pets.

"According to a recent survey, over 65 percent of American households own a pet. But there are times when the joy of pet ownership is overridden by the serious destruction pets can cause on one of our largest investments – our homes," said Mr. Handyman President J.B. Sassano. "Our professional Mr. Handyman technicians have helped homeowners nationwide install pet doors, repair floors and replace trim and screens to accommodate their furry friends. We're thrilled to bring back this photo contest during National Pet Month to allow pet owners everywhere to share in each other's disappointment and laughter in our pets' crazy antics."

Additionally, Mr. Handyman offers the following tips to assist pet owners with common pet problems:

Repair Chewed Drywall: To fix drywall that may have been gnawed at by a puppy or anxious dog, scrape loose debris from holes or dents and cover with fast-drying spackle. Let dry for at least 24 hours and conceal repairs with a bit of touch-up paint. While small bite holes are easy to camouflage, years of covering damage can eventually lead to uneven drywall.

Protect the Floors: Pets can damage hardwood floors simply by walking on it. Protect hardwood by maintaining claw length and keeping area rugs around the house for pets to lie on. Fix minor scratches with floor cleaner and protective finish. Clean the scratch with a damp cloth, scrub the cleaner over the scratch, and repeat with a clean cloth to rinse away hardwood cleaner.

Safeguard Wood: Wood is often a target for pets who chew or scratch. The easiest protection plan is to add plastic sheeting or PVC tubing around table and chair legs to prevent claw and bite marks. Save doors by adding clear, plastic sheeting.

To learn more about the "My 'Pet' Peeves" photo contest or to find other helpful tips from Mr. Handyman, visit www.mrhandyman.com/blog. You can review this year's contest rules at: https://www.mrhandyman.com/photo-contest-official-rules/.

