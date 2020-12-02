Mr. Handyman® to Gift 10 Random Winners Power Tools this Holiday Season

WACO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly® company, is giving away 10 Milwaukee power tools to random winners for its first-ever Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway. Tools are necessary for home improvement and Mr. Handyman can help cross some items off wish lists this year.

To enter the Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway, participants can visit Mr. Handyman's official entry page on Facebook and submit their names into the drawing as early as Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Starting Monday, December 14, 2020 through Friday, December 18, 2020, winners will be chosen twice a day for five days. Void where prohibited by law. Rules and limitations apply.

Whether home improvement aficionados choose to keep the power tool for themselves or gift it, there is an opportunity to win: a cordless drill, multi-tool, random orbit sander, impact driver, reciprocating saw, jigsaw, angle grinder, circular saw, air compressor, or table saw.

"We work hard year-round to bring joy and comfort to homeowners through our assistance with home improvement projects," said J.B. Sassano, president of Mr. Handyman. "Power tools play a vital role in that and we want to be a part of giving the gift of these top-of-the-line power tools."

To learn more about the Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway, please visit the Mr. Handyman's blog and Facebook page on the initiative.

If you don't have the time or wish to have Mr. Handyman help with any home projects, contact your nearest Mr. Handyman location. For additional home improvement inspiration for the holidays, visit Mr. Handyman's website.

