Mr. Hemp Flower's Best Songs To Listen To While High In 2023

News provided by

Mr Hemp Flower

28 Nov, 2023, 12:22 ET

Elevate Your Senses with Mr. Hemp Flower's Ultimate One-Hour Weed-Inspired Playlist on Spotify!

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hemp Flower is thrilled to introduce you to our latest musical endeavor that's been making waves among music lovers and cannabis enthusiasts alike – "High Notes" on Spotify.

Continue Reading
Best Songs To Listen To High
Best Songs To Listen To High

"High Notes" isn't just another playlist; it's a meticulously curated, one-hour musical journey specifically designed to enhance the cannabis experience. Handpicked using Spotify's global chart algorithm data, our playlist brings together the best weed-smoking songs from diverse genres, including rap, alt-rock, and reggae, creating a seamless fusion of beats and buds. From chart-topping hits to underground gems, "High Notes" offers a diverse and immersive listening experience that resonates with the global cannabis culture.

What sets "High Notes" apart is its ability to transcend boundaries and connect with listeners on a deeper level. It's more than just a collection of tracks; it's a celebration of the harmonious relationship between music and the elevated state of mind. With an emphasis on quality, vibe, and cultural relevance, our playlist promises to elevate your senses and provide the perfect backdrop for your one-hour smoking sessions.

We believe "High Notes" would be a fantastic addition to your spotify lists, resonating with your hemp vibes. We invite you to explore the playlist, share the vibe, and consider featuring "High Notes" to your friends!

To access the playlist and experience the magic for yourself, please follow this Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7z2R42sFu4wsWvXyxOSbUl?si=06a66f71dca54ce9.

  • Curated Experience: "High Notes" is a one-hour Spotify playlist featuring top weed-smoking songs in rap, alt-rock, and reggae, enhancing the cannabis experience.
  • Global Chart Data: Crafted with Spotify's algorithm, it blends chart-topping hits and hidden gems for a diverse, immersive listening session.
  • Elevate Your Senses: This playlist celebrates the connection between music and the elevated state of mind, ideal for one-hour smoking sessions.
  • Cultural Fusion: "High Notes" resonates with the global cannabis culture, embracing rap, alt-rock, and reggae, connecting deeply with listeners.


Everyone who works at Mr. Hemp Flower is a cannabiss enthusiast and enjoy delta 9, delta 8, THCa and CBD. We often pop this playlist on at the beginning of our work day to set the vibes. We hope you enjoy it too!

<iframe style="border-radius:12px" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/7z2R42sFu4wsWvXyxOSbUl?utm_source=generator" width="100%" height="352" frameBorder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture" loading="lazy"></iframe>

Contact:
Alex Gould
833-387-7579
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mr Hemp Flower

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.