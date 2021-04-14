Mr Jeff Brings Transformational Tech-based Laundry Franchise to U.S. Market

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Jeff – a laundry franchise infused with cutting edge technology that has modernized the tedious task of laundry in more than 30 countries through a seamless 48-hour home pickup and delivery mobile app-based service – announced today it is expanding its booming franchise into the United States.

After raising $43 million in funding and growing across the globe with 2,000 franchisees in Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Mr Jeff is introducing its comprehensive "Business in a Box" franchise opportunity, connecting the offline and online worlds, to U.S. entrepreneurs.

Initially, Mr Jeff is offering the franchise opportunity to qualified entrepreneurs in select cities within Arizona; Colorado; Florida; Kansas; Massachusetts; Missouri; New Hampshire; Nevada; Oregon; Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee and Vermont. The company will announce additional target markets throughout 2021.

Mr Jeff was founded by three university friends in Valencia, Spain, who wanted to make life easier for their community, just like the brand's namesake Geoffrey – the beloved, witty butler featured on the hit 90's sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The trio built Jeff – an omnichannel platform bringing the convenience of Amazon or Netflix to day-to-day services like laundry, fitness, massage and beauty. Currently, laundry is the only service offering that will be available in the United States, with fitness, massage and beauty to be introduced at a later time.

Mr Jeff offers a quick and easy laundry solution ideally suited for today's busy consumers, and those looking for a contactless laundry solution during the ongoing pandemic. After the customer places the order through the app, the laundry bag is collected at the customer's home, the order is processed at the Mr Jeff store and the clean clothes are sent to the customer's home within 48 hours – all touchless. While customers have an option to drop off and/or pick up their clothes at the physical Mr Jeff location, the majority choose the convenience of the pickup and delivery service.

Throughout its international expansion, financial backers have repeatedly shown confidence in the scalability of the business. The latest example is a signed agreement with Clean Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in growth-stage laundry companies. The fund is managed by industry leaders with more than 100 years of combined industry experience who have collectively built hundreds of laundromats across the United States, including Alex Weiss, founder and CEO of Clean Rite Centers, a laundry service superstore chain which has developed more than 200 locations across North America.

"Mr Jeff has proven to be a laundry franchise with an incomparable vision and an operation that has led it to consolidate internationally. After 25 years in this sector, their business model has still surprised us, and we want to bet on them for their entry into the U.S.," Weiss said.

In addition to its safe pickup and delivery, customers are also drawn to Mr Jeff's subscription service. For a reasonable monthly fee, they can schedule weekly laundry and ironing services. Franchise owners in international markets have noted the benefits as well, as the subscription service provides a recurring revenue platform.

Due to its contactless pickup, delivery model, and a commitment to disinfection best-practices, Mr Jeff flourished in 2020 while other laundry service providers were hard hit. Entrepreneurs opened 185 locations internationally from March 2020 through the end of the year.

Mr Jeff franchisees can also take advantage of a turnkey model, with everything they need to run their business starting from day one, as well as a comprehensive "Business in a Box," with three proprietary technology products:

The Jeff App, for customers to schedule services from the palm of their hand.

The Jeff Suite, a unique management software designed to attend to the needs of the business and cater its growth with functions such as invoicing and P&L, in which entrepreneurs can make data driven decisions based on metrics like the number of orders, income, requested services, number of subscriptions and active users.

The Jeff Driver app, which is connected to Jeff Suite and Jeff App, to manage all the pickup and delivery timings and routes.

This gives employees and business owners an easy way to run everything from their synchronized and powerful business mobile-friendly apps.

The "Business in a Box" also includes an international brand and promotion materials, specialist training and support, industry know-how and innovative business plans that set every franchisee up for success on how to run this distinctive laundry business. Among these resources includes a marketing playbook, with tools that allow them to customize materials, tactics and campaigns for local markets; and access to Jeff Academy, an online learning platform with the most detailed and comprehensive aid immediately available to franchisees.

With its simple yet advanced operations, each location typically has up to five employees, including a driver.

For its launch in the United States, Mr Jeff is seeking self-motivated individuals who are ready to manage their own time and business decisions, as well as enterprise franchisees looking to diversify their investments.

"We've seen a trend of 'covid-preneurs' seeking to control their own destinies through entrepreneurship in other countries, but none more so than the United States," said Eloi Gomez, co-founder and CEO. "We built Mr Jeff to democratize entrepreneurship and let anyone take control of their financial future through business ownership. With Mr Jeff's introduction to U.S. entrepreneurs, we hope to provide an ideal opportunity for those ambitious individuals looking to leverage a simple business operation with a relevant, tech-based service that makes life easier for consumers."

ABOUT MR JEFF

Mr Jeff, a home-delivery laundry franchise, is part of Jeff, a wellness services platform startup founded in Valencia, Spain in 2015 by three friends, Eloi Gómez, Adrián Lorenzo and Rubén Muñoz. The trio met in 2010 in their university dormitory and quickly realized they all shared an entrepreneurial spirit. With more than 2,000 franchisees in 30+ countries. Its goal is simple: Mr Jeff wants to provide The Good Good Life to its users and franchisees. In early 2021, the brand brought its franchise opportunity to the United States, specifically looking to partner with qualified franchisees in Arizona; Colorado; Florida; Kansas; Massachusetts; Missouri; New Hampshire; Nevada; Oregon; Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee and Vermont. International locations have expanded with other daily services including Fit Jeff, Beauty Jeff and Relax Jeff. For more information on bringing a Mr Jeff to your community please visit https://franchise.jeff.com/us/

Media Contact: Amanda Regan, Fishman PR

