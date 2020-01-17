Mr. Lucas dos Santos joins ARTH-Wind Services&Consulting as General Manager of Brazilian Businesses Unit

SOROCABA, Brazil, 17 de janeiro de 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTH-Wind, the leading provider of wind blade inspections and consulting in South America, is proud to announce that Mr. Lucas dos Santos will be joining their team as General Manager for the Brazilian business unit. ARTH-Wind alongside ProDrone: BladeInsight are also actively developing several solutions for blade fleet management, from the manufacturing phase up to the end of its life cycle. Mixing expertise, high-end technology and digitization in all steps of the value chain, we are helping wind farm owners and OEMs to achieve optimum performance and gather critical information on their blade fleet, managing interventions and guiding their budgets based on insights provided by big data.

Armando Costa, founder and CEO of ARTH-Wind, states: "Lucas and I worked together a few years ago in major operations related to wind blade retrofits. Adding his knowledge and experience to our organization, ensures that we will be offering tailored solutions for the Brazilian and LATAM wind blade services industry, from manufacturing auditing to powerful insights for O&M life cycle management. Bringing a high level of expertise and vast blade knowledge, Lucas offers unique skills that make him one of the most complete profiles in the wind industry worldwide when it comes to O&M management of wind blades."

Lucas Santos, former Manager in a large blade repair company says "Adding my experience in wind projects management to the technologies available at ARTH-Wind, we will have the tools to impact the national and international wind environment. We have the unique ability to add value to our customers through customized solutions, especially in Brazil, given the maturing of the market where wind farm owners and operators are striving for operational excellence.

The wind market is heating up and companies will increasingly seek to consolidate themselves either through merging or the acquisition of new wind farms, given the new auction models being traded for energy efficiency. Combined with taller wind towers and higher power generators coming into operation, the downtime per turbine becomes more critical so as not to impact generation, forcing companies to structure themselves in order to be more competitive."

ARTH-Wind Services & Consulting was founded in 2017 and is changing the way wind asset management is performed. As a pioneer in the southern hemisphere with an automated system for blade inspections, ARTH-Wind understands intimately how weather conditions play a decisive role in the life cycle of a blade, bringing customized consultancy for each location in Brazil. In 2020, they have ambitious plans to expand their operation worldwide, by digitizing critical steps related to the wind blade repair and quality system.

For more information about ARTH-Wind, please contact by:

contato@arthwind.com.br

http://arthwind.com.br/

https://www.pro-drone.eu/

SOURCE ARTH-Wind Services&Consulting