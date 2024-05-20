'Mr. Manhattan' Premieres at The Kentucky Theatre with Celebrity Attendees

Stars Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega Attend Screening Released by Great American Pure Flix

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Pure Flix announces Carlos PenaVega ("Spy Kids," Big Time Rush) and Alexa PenaVega ("Spy Kids," "The Casagrandes Movie") will attend the world premiere of the original motion picture, "Mr. Manhattan" on May 22, 2024, in the film's shoot location of Lexington, Kentucky.

The exclusive premiere will include a 600-person screening of the film at The Kentucky Theatre, presented by VisitLEX, along with a red-carpet experience, and VIP attendees including cast and crew of the film, as well as members from Asbury University.

Photo: Courtesy of Great American Media

"It is a joy to have produced the beautiful motion picture, 'Mr. Manhattan,' down in the Bluegrass," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Kentucky has great incentives and well-trained crews. The state built on bourbon and horse racing can now add filmmaking to its achievements and Great American Media has plans to be back in the state soon working on more original films in the near future," Abbott concluded.

In "Mr. Manhattan," Mason Bradley (Carlos PenaVega) makes a promise to his brother and sister-in-law to be godfather to their newborn son. Mason has exciting news of his own: he's just been accepted to Columbia Law School, which comes as a shock to his fiancé, Dani (Alexa PenaVega). Ten years on, Mason is surround by big city life and obsessed with becoming partner in his firm. Just when Mason feels personal success is at hand, he receives an unimaginable call, and his priorities are rapidly shifted in the face of a devastating life event.

"We're especially thankful for the incredible local support from VisitLEX and Asbury University. It wouldn't have been possible to shoot the film in Kentucky without their help, as well as Kentucky's competitive film incentive program.," said Brady Nasfell, producer of "Mr. Manhattan."

"Mr. Manhattan" is executive produced by Michael Scott, Jeffrey Peterson, David A. R. White, Kendall Baldwin, and Jim Ameduri. Producer is Brady Nasfell. Brian Herzlinger directs from an original screenplay by Andrea Nasfell.

Located in Wilmore, Kentucky, Asbury University provided integral production resources and film crew through its School of Communication Arts, including more than 25 students, faculty and staff who worked alongside the teams in central Kentucky and New York, N.Y. Recent Asbury M.F.A. graduate Ali Stiefel served as office production assistant on the new movie.

"'Mr. Manhattan' opened a world of possibilities that I didn't even know existed in the film industry," Stiefel said. "I'm producing my own show this summer, and the knowledge I gained from working on set alongside the creators of 'Mr. Manhattan' equipped me with the skills to keep creating on my own, right here in Kentucky."

The event is set to be held from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST, with the film beginning at 7:30 p.m., and limited tickets can be secured at https://bit.ly/mrmanhattanticket. "Mr. Manhattan" will be available to stream on Great American Pure Flix on Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

