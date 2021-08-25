M.R. Parker Law Files Lawsuit Against Famed Home on Treasure Island LLC and party hosts in DUI Wrongful Death

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M.R. Parker Law, a Los Angeles firm specializing in wrongful death and personal injury cases, has filed a lawsuit in the case of Silvia Chalista, the 18-year-old California resident killed during a drunk driving accident after a night of underage partying on Treasure Island in San Francisco.

The firm brought the lawsuit on behalf of Chalista's parents.

The lawsuit alleges all of the following: On February 22nd, 2020, Chalista attended a party at Home on Treasure Island. The party advertisements, which were shared extensively on social media included "vomit buckets" and "shot penalties" for arriving late to the party to ensure highly intoxicated guests. Despite knowing of the 21-year-old legal drinking age, the party hosts managed invite lists which included numerous underage partygoers who were expected to consume copious amounts of alcohol should they wish to enter the venue.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that the defendants provided the majority of the alcohol at the party and charged a cover fee for the guests, including underage drivers, despite the legality and immense risk associated with such a practice. Upon leaving the party, one of the under the age of 21 partygoers, caused a fatal car accident while attempting to drive home.

Michael Parker, managing attorney at M.R. Parker commented, "Common sense and the law dictates drinking and driving never go together." Michael added, "The hosts of the party knew giving huge amounts of alcohol to underage individuals, including those who would be driving could result in a catastrophic incident."

Mr. Parker added, "This was an easily avoidable tragedy. Whenever someone hosts a party, they have a duty to ensure no underage drinkers will be present and that anyone who appears clearly intoxicated should cease being served and safe passage home should be a priority."

M.R. Parker Law has collected over $100 million for clients across more than 3,500 cases, encompassing wrongful deaths, as well as car accidents, dog attacks, slip and falls, trip and falls, and other cases related to negligence and personal injury. More information about the firm can be found at mrparkerlaw.com.

SOURCE MR Parker Law

