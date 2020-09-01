M.R. Parker Law Files Wrongful Death Case For Parents Of Young Woman Killed In Torrance Car Wreck

WEST HILLS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.R. Parker Law, a Los Angeles firm specializing in wrongful death and personal injury cases, has filed a lawsuit for the wrongful death of Ashley Wells, a 23-year-old Redondo Beach woman killed in a July 8th car wreck in Torrance.

The firm brought the wrongful death suit on behalf of Lanora and Duane Alan Wells, Ashley's parents.

The suit is against 22-year-old Daniel Auner. Just before 12:30 the morning of July 8th, Auner was driving a Dodge Charger at high speed when he lost control, went over a median and collided with a light pole at the intersection of 190th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. The Charger was destroyed by the impact and Wells, who was riding in the car as a passenger, died at the scene. Two other women in the car were hospitalized with severe injuries. The devastating accident forced the closure of the entire 190th/Crenshaw intersection for nine hours.

"No parent should ever have to bury their own child," said Michael Parker, the firm's managing attorney. "Ashley had a bright future, which was robbed from her by Mr. Auner's selfish, destructive behavior. As a parent myself, I know that the pain of the Wells family is truly unspeakable. Our firm is determined to win them whatever justice and comfort we possibly can."

M.R. Parker Law has collected nearly $100 million for clients across more than 2,700 cases, encompassing wrongful deaths, as well as car accidents, dog attacks, slip and falls, trip and falls, and other cases related to negligence and personal injury. More information about the firm can be found at mrparkerlaw.com.

