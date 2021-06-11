Mr. Potato Spread Announces Franchising Opportunities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While 2020 was a challenge, a black family-owned restaurant, Mr. Potato Spread, saw it as a pivotal moment to make or break them.

Founders, and husband-and-wife team, Aaron and Lakita Spann, saw it as an opportunity to rise to the occasion, tapping back into the same hustle and mindset that took them from serving loaded potatoes from their home kitchen, then into a commercial kitchen, on to a food truck, then to their first QSR restaurant and now offering franchise opportunities.

Aaron and Lakita Spann, Founders of Mr. Potato Spread in front of their Orange Park Mall Location. Gourmet loaded potatoes! The Original Crab Pot, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Chicken Fajita..just a few of their many options!

"This has always been a long-term goal for our team," said Lakita. "The support and encouragement that we've received over the years serving our community has prepared us for just this and we're ecstatic for other states, cities and communities to be able to serve our food."

Mr. Potato Spread's menu consists of several potato base options loaded with a variety of meats and cheeses, and potato salads. Customers also have the choice to customize their own creations. Favorites include The Crab Pot— their most famous trademarked potato creation, loaded with shrimp, crab meat, smoked sausage, sweet kernel corn, hard boiled egg, signature Sauce and topped with Mr.Potato Spread's garlic butter and Old Bay seasoning along with the Hog Heaven, Chicken Bacon Ranch and more.

Aaron and Lakita will be utilizing Franchise Creator, a franchise development firm based in Miami, FL, to offer two different franchise opportunities: a brick and mortar location or a food truck. The brick and mortar model requires a one-time franchise fee of $25,000 with an estimated initial investment of $133,800 to $196,300, while the food truck requires a $20,000 fee with an initial investment of $83,400 to $109,700. Both opportunities provide franchisees with a turnkey opportunity that includes a detailed training program, real estate/food truck leases, all kitchen equipment, inventory, supplies, and a three-month capital reserve among other benefits. Franchise sales will be focused on the Southeast.

"Partnering with a franchise development firm was really important to us," said Lakita. "We wanted to offer franchisees a complete package through a streamlined process to prepare them for all aspects of the business from menu preparation to bookkeeping and marketing. We want them to be set for success."

For more information on purchasing a Mr. Potato Spread franchise, click here, contact Franchise Creator at (305) 592-9229 or email [email protected].

About Mr. Potato Spread

Mr. Potato Spread is a black-owned, Jacksonville-based food truck and restaurant offering gourmet potatoes, fries, and potato salads. MPS was founded by husband and wife, Lakita and Aaron Spann, in 2014 and has since grown into serving its Northeast Florida community with two brick and mortar locations along with a food truck and offering delivery and catering options. Learn more about Mr. Potato Spread at mrpotatospread.com, Facebook and Instagram @MrPotatoSpread.

Media Contact:

Grace Stoyshich

Phone: 850-273-2760

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mr. Potato Spread

