Mr. Smokestack Joins Endura Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Endura Services announced today that Mr. Smokestack Chimney Service has joined Endura's growing organization of chimney and hearth service companies.

Led by Jeremy Mitchell, Mr. Smokestack has built a strong reputation for quality service, customer care, and professionalism. As part of Endura, the company will continue operating with the same local team, day-to-day operations, and commitment to serving customers, while gaining access to broader support across recruiting, training, operations, marketing, technology, employee benefits, finance, safety, and growth planning.

"Jeremy and his team have built exactly the kind of company we want Endura to partner with — respected locally, serious about quality, and committed to doing right by employees and customers," said Jerry Roche, CEO of Endura Services. "We are here to support the team and provide resources that help strong local operators continue to grow."

"When you build and lead a business, you think about more than a transaction," said Jeremy Mitchell. "You think about your people, your customers, your reputation, and what happens after closing. I chose Endura because their team understood that. They listened, earned my trust, and made it clear that the plan was to support Mr. Smokestack's people and operations, not disrupt them."

Mr. Smokestack joins other respected Endura companies, including The Mad Hatter (GA), ChimneyTek (MD), and others across the country. Each company continues to serve its local market with the benefit of additional resources, shared expertise, and a broader operating team behind it.

Endura continues to seek conversations with owners of high-quality chimney and hearth service businesses who are thinking carefully about succession, growth, and the long-term future of their teams.

About Endura Services

Formed in 2024, Endura Services is a growing chimney and hearth services organization focused on supporting strong local operating teams with the resources, systems, and professional infrastructure needed to help them grow. Endura partners with respected owners and operators who are committed to quality service, employee opportunity, customer trust, and the long-term professionalization of the chimney and hearth industry.

Contacts:

Endura Services

Joshua Isaacs

[email protected]

Endura Services

Erik deStefanis

[email protected]

SOURCE Endura Services