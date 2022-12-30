Mr. Song Xiangqian of Harvest Capital was chosen as one of the "Forbes China Venture Capitalists 100" for the fourth year

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Forbes China undertook its 16th year of independent research on venture capitalists operating in the mainland China market. From a sample of more than 200 venture capital firms, chose 100 venture capitalists with a track record of success over the previous five years.

A founding partner of Harvest Capital and member of the Forbes China Venture Capitalist 100 list for four years, Mr. Song Xiangqian, was rated 37th in 2022.

Mr. Song is still optimistic about China's consumer market growth because his investment firm specializes in the consumer and service sectors. The consumer sector generates 69.4% of China's national economic GDP, even during the 2022 economic downturn. The three main factors that drive national economic growth are export, investment, and consumption, with consumption taking center stage more and more.

China is also experiencing a transition from a production-based society to a consumption-based society. Along with improving per capita income levels and resolving social security issues, China, the world's largest single economy with a population of 1.4 billion, remains full of vitality.

"Harvest Capital Investment is essentially an industry investment that empowers others. We treat the investment as a whole industry and are committed to being the champion's super coach and a partner of the invested enterprises and working together with partners for success," Said Song Xianqiang. Harvest Capital has prioritized consumer investments since 2007. Laiyifen, Aimer Lingerie, Zhongyin Babi Food, Qiaqia Food, Jiajia Food, Easyhome New Retail Group, Meituan, Jinmailang, Small Can Tea, Home Original Chicken, Wenheyou, NewPearl Ceramics Group, and Didi are a few examples of investment instances.

Harvest Capital will offer a range of specialized consulting services following the investment, including asset restructuring, financial compliance, strategic planning, operation management, branding channels, etc. These services will help the business establish itself as a leader in the sector and make a quantum leap in corporate efficiency based on the Internet and digitalization.

Investors now have an important historical mission thanks to the period of high-quality growth in China's economic change supporting consumer brands. More high-quality and high-value-added businesses will emerge as China's entrepreneurial market keeps rising.

SOURCE Harvest Capital