MR. SOUL: Music From and Inspired by the Award Winning Documentary, Out Today via Hillman Grad/Def Jam Recordings

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MR. SOUL: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE arrives at all platforms today via Hillman Grad Records/Def Jam Recordings. The all-star soundtrack, with classic soul/R&B tracks from Donny Hathaway, Patti LaBelle, Hugh Masekela, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Delfonics, Kool & the Gang, and others, is a celebration of the award-winning new documentary film created by Melissa Haizlip and executive produced by Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, Chaz Ebert, Rishi Rajani, Ron Gillyard, Stan Lathan, and Stephanie T. Rance, that pays tribute to SOUL!, the groundbreaking 1968-1973 public television variety show guided by its enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip. MR. SOUL!, winner of a 2021 Critics Choice Award, NAACP Image Award, and many other film festivals and critical honors, is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Logo Mr. SOUL-Music-soundtrack cover

Released in advance of the MR. SOUL album was the newly recorded single + video "Show Me Your Soul," a collaboration by multiple-Grammy® winners Lalah Hathaway and multi-talented musician-producer Robert Glasper. Featured in the film, the song also serves as the opening track of the MR. SOUL soundtrack. (Please see the complete track listing below.)

"Before Oprah … before Arsenio," there was SOUL!, America's first "Black Tonight Show," whose mission was to provide national television exposure for the exploding spectrum of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics that was taking hold in the tumultuous late-'60s and '70s. Many legends of that era can claim their first national television appearance was on Haizlip's show, including some artists on the soundtrack. Ellis Haizlip offered his guests an unfiltered, uncompromising stage, one of the first venues to provide expanded images of African Americans on television. He shifted the gaze from inner-city poverty and violence to the vibrancy of the multi-faceted Black Arts Movement.

With participants' recollections and illuminating archival clips, MR. SOUL! captures a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate, and an unsung hero whose voice we need now more than ever to restore the SOUL of a nation.

Watch the MR. SOUL! film trailer for an overview of the project.

MR. SOUL: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE track listing:

1. Lalah Hathaway & Robert Glasper Show Me Your Soul 2. Donny Hathaway The Ghetto 3. Charles Wright Express Yourself 4. Patti LaBelle Over the Rainbow 5. Hugh Masekela Grazing in the Grass 6. Gladys Knight and the Pips If I Were Your Woman 7. Delfonics Didn't I Blow Your Mind 8. Billy Taylor I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free) 9. Kool & the Gang Chocolate Buttermilk

