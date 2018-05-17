Mr. Steak To Introduce Newest Line Of Infrared Portable Grills

CHICAGO, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for grilling season, Mr. Steak® has announced a groundbreaking line of portable grills now available nationwide exclusively online and in-store at Bass Pro Shops. Known for their stunning build, ultra-durable construction and technologically advanced infrared temperature control, Mr. Steak is bringing its cutting-edge design to a portable grill – available in one-burner and two-burner models – sure to make any outdoor adventure more delicious.

Thanks to 1,000°(F) of infrared grilling technology, the Mr. Steak Portable Grill delivers a professional cooking experience on the go. Its compact size – smaller than a standard cooler – is ideal for campsites, tailgates, road trips and more. Developed to bring the same technology used by steakhouses into the hands of adventurers and outdoor-loving cooks, the Mr. Steak Portable Grill is constructed with an array of superior features, including:

Radiant infrared heat, able to reach up to 1,000°(F) in one-to-two minutes and cool down in approximately five minutes

Advanced ceramic infrared burners that deliver up to 14,000 BTUs (British Thermal Units)

Sturdy industrial design with non-skid legs that easily fold up for seamless transport to make for more stable cooking surfaces

Safety lock and stainless steel grates to prevent flare-ups and to collect juices and marinades keeping the meat tender

State-of-the-art engineering and stylish look that makes the grill a showpiece for any outdoor experience

"The idea behind the Mr. Steak Portable Grill was to bring everything people love about our patio grills – the design, the infrared technology, the professional-grade cooking ability – on the road," said Mick Scully, a.k.a. "Mr. Steak," founder of Mr. Steak. "Whether you're camping, at the beach or on a boat, these grills deliver steakhouse-quality results to elevate any grill master to their prime."

The Mr. Steak Portable Grill joins an impressive portfolio of grilling products, including a collection of patio grills, ranging from three-burner to five-burner sizes, along with a full line of premium utensils, accessories and steak seasonings.

The Mr. Steak 1-Burner Infrared Portable Grill retails for $229.99 and the Mr. Steak 2-Burner Infrared Portable Grill for $329.99. All Mr. Steak grills and accessories are available nationally and exclusively at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. For more information, visit basspro.com/mrsteak.

For images, product samples or interviews with Mick Scully, please contact Skye Morgan at EVINS Communications at mrsteak@evins.com.

About Mr. Steak ®

Mr. Steak is a line of grilling products created to help elevate the ultimate dining experience at home. Launched in 2016 and invented by longtime grilling enthusiast, Mick Scully, a.k.a. "Mr. Steak," the company offers a variety of grilling accessories, seasonings, and both Patio and Portable grills which feature infrared technology and the highest quality construction. All products are exclusively available online and in-store at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations across North America. Visit https://mrsteak.com/ to learn more.

About Bass Pro Shops ®

Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017, Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela's to create a "best-of-the-best" experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America's Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as "one of America's Best Employers."

Media Contact

Skye Morgan

EVINS Communications, Ltd.

(212) 688-8200

mrsteak@evins.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-steak-to-introduce-newest-line-of-infrared-portable-grills-300650527.html

SOURCE Mr. Steak