Mr. Tortilla Becomes An Official Sponsor Of The Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend

"We're excited for this collaboration," said Anthony Alcazar, President. "For 56 years Mr. Olympia has been the industry's signature event affirming health and fitness. Mr. Tortilla's #1 best selling one carb tortilla is perfect for a healthy lifestyle. We would love to have our tortillas available in health stores across the country, but for now they're only available on 1carb.com"

In addition, Mr. Tortilla will be announcing a search for "The Biggest Underdog Story" at this year's event awarding a contract to one lucky winner. Details will be announced soon at MrTortilla.com .

The Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend will be held at Planet Hollywood Resort on the Las Vegas Strip on December 17-20, tickets on sale now at MrOlympia.com .

About Mr. Tortilla

Two UCLA Bruins Anthony and Ronald Alcazar founded Mr. Tortilla with their father Tony Alcazar in Los Angeles, California. They felt compelled to provide a healthy and affordable tortilla, without sacrificing flavor. Growing up in Los Angeles, just like many other Latin families, they couldn't think of a meal without tortillas and now they're disrupting the tortilla industry. After many years in development, they have finally created the world's first 15-calorie tortilla, with only one net gram of carbohydrates. The low-carb tortillas became a hit and a staple in the low-carb/keto community. Mr. Tortilla has since become the #1 best-selling tortilla online and one of the fastest-growing companies in Southern California.

About Joe Weider's Olympia

Each year, the world's most dedicated fitness enthusiasts and industry insiders journey to Las Vegas to experience a tradition credited for launching the careers of the world's most influential fitness celebrities, while serving as a gathering place for many of the biggest stars and most influential brands. For 56 years Olympia Weekend has remained the fitness industry's signature event, welcoming many of the world's A-List celebrities. The sights and sounds around The Olympia Weekend are enough to keep your social media abuzz for weeks!

