Mr. Tortilla Partners with Non-Profit Group New Horizons

"The community is extremely important to our company," said Anthony Alcazar, President. "Working with Walmart I've had the chance to visit over 100 stores across California alone. One thing I've noticed and that I admire about Walmart is that they truly are an equal opportunity employer. Everyone is included in their workforce, and everyone is represented. It inspired us to create opportunities for New Horizons."

"People with disabilities have the same needs and wants as everyone else," said John C. Brauer, New Horizons President and CEO. "Part of these needs are as simple as wanting to work. We're proud to partner with an employer like Mr. Tortilla. They have agreed to hire our individuals with special needs by offering training and jobs within their company."

One of the fastest-growing companies in Southern California, Mr. Tortilla is a family owned and operated business located in Los Angeles. Their #1 best-selling 1-carb tortilla has garnered them attention in the small business community. In the course of this year they have doubled their workforce and continue to hire to keep up with the demand.

About Mr. Tortilla

Two UCLA Bruins Anthony and Ronald Alcazar founded Mr. Tortilla with their father Tony Alcazar in Los Angeles, California. They felt compelled to provide a healthy and affordable tortilla, without sacrificing flavor. Growing up in Los Angeles, just like many other Latin families, they couldn't think of a meal without tortillas and now they're disrupting the tortilla industry. After many years in development, they have finally created the world's first 15-calorie tortilla, with only one net gram of carbohydrates. The low-carb tortillas became a hit and a staple in the low-carb/keto community. Mr. Tortilla has since become the #1 best-selling tortilla online and one of the fastest-growing companies in Southern California.

About New Horizons

New Horizons is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals with special needs reach their potential and fulfill their dreams. Founded in 1954 by eight parents whose children had special needs, the agency has evolved to provide services and support each year to more than 1,200 individuals (age 16 and older) and social/recreational services to nearly 3,000 individuals from throughout the greater San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys of Los Angeles.

Located on a beautiful four-acre campus in North Hills, California, New Horizons provides job training and placement, education, counseling, residential services, and social programs. That said, our commitment to our clients extends far beyond the programs and services we offer, as New Horizons provides each person we serve the individual attention needed to gain confidence, skills, dignity, and independence at his or her highest level.

