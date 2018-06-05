Mr. Winston Xue, General Manager of Uni-Bio Science Healthcare Limited Was Interviewed by Bioon.com

The key messages of the interview are as followed:

At present, Uni-Bio Science has three biologic drugs in the pipeline. In particular, Parathyroid hormone analogue (Uni-PTH) in powder formulation will be launched in the near term. Compared with standard oral anti-osteoporosis drugs, Uni-PTH is an effective anabolic agent that stimulates new bone formation. Meanwhile, the other two products include rExendin-4 (Uni-E4) which targets at patients living with diabetes, and a long acting version of EPO (Uni-EPO-FC) that can increase the maturation of red blood cell. Currently, the Group has undergone the clinical Phase I Study of Uni-EPO-Fc. The Group has explored and established an orderly distribution system under China's Two-invoice System to gain access to more primary hospitals. In terms of promotion strategy, the Group plans to strengthen the connection between clinical medicine and academic research. Aided with the advertising of medical experts, healthcare professionals in primary hospitals are easy to understand the value and significance of Uni-Bio Science's products from clinical practice, through which patients will be entitled with wider choice of medication. Under the promotion model, GeneTime® and GeneSoft®, the Group's self-developed recombinant human epidermal growth factor derivative drugs, have been successfully included into clinical guidance and pathway by medical experts and clinicians with positive market response. The concept of "Real World Research" is in line with the Group's present practice of delicacy management, covering rational drug use and fine management of medical insurance and hospitals Pinup® (Voriconazole), oral tablet to treat fungal disease, is about to complete its conformity assessment and a positive result is expected. Uni-Bio Science has established a commercial team to cooperate with partners in different provinces (currently mainly distribution companies), attempting to build Uni-Bio Science's product distribution network. In the next step, the Group will make use of its established distribution channels to promote product awareness, allowing more doctors and patients to know about the advantages of Uni-Bio Science's products. The Group is equipped with a fully integrated commercial platform with strong local and multinational corporate experience. In 2017, the Sales and Marketing function was further refined into 3 major divisions, namely Sales Operation Management, Distributor Management and Salesforce Management, to consolidate responsibilities and function across the organization.

Through the interview, Uni-Bio Science has been effectively delivered to the public. Taking this opportunity, investors, scientific research institutions and healthcare professionals have gained deeper understanding about the Group's corporate philosophy, business expansion, research and development progress as well as team restructuring, which is in favor of the Group's marketing and branding. Looking ahead, Uni-Bio Science will continue to root in the domestic market and grow with international vision. Leveraging on its farsighted management and outstanding R&D, manufacturing and sales teams, the Group will evolve into a highly competitive and innovative biopharmaceutical company in China.

About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The research and development center located in Dongguan, PRC is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with CFDA requirements. The Group also has two GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group is focused on the development of novel treatments addressing the therapeutic areas of diabetes, ophthalmology and dermatology.

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690.

