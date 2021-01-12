Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center Launch their 15th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest for Washington State Elementary Students

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center has launched their 15th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest, with the theme: "Mr. Yuk Saves the Day!"

The Poison Prevention Poster Contest asks Washington state students in grades kindergarten through 6 to use their creativity to develop life-saving artwork on how Mr. Yuk helps keep people safe from toxic substances. This year, students have the option to submit entries in three categories: a traditional poster, a comic story, or a video. One student's work in each category will be chosen as the winner, and will be transformed into the Washington Poison Center's campaign materials for National Poison Prevention Week, March 21-27, 2021.

"Teaching students about poison prevention and making good choices about their health and well-being is a priority for the Washington Poison Center—especially this year, with added poison risks during the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Dr. Erica Liebelt, Executive/Medical Director for the Washington Poison Center. "One way we reach students is through this poster contest. Since 2006, more than 3,000 elementary students have submitted artwork illustrating the many ways that Mr. Yuk and our specialists in poison information help Washingtonians, hospital clinical staff, and first responders, 24/7/365."

Poison Prevention Poster Contest Schedule

January 12, 2021 – Poster Contest Kick Off

– Poster Contest Kick Off February 26, 2021 – Last Day to Submit Entries

– Last Day to Submit Entries March 16, 2021 – Winners Announced

The contest winners receive the Mr. Yuk Award of Excellence, a special classroom Zoom visit from Mr. Yuk, Zoom visits with Washington state legislators, and their work included in media packages for organizations across Washington state.

For rules and additional contest information, visit: https://www.wapc.org/programs/education/annual-poster-contest-rules/ or email [email protected].

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 60 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center managed over 125,000 calls in 2019 from healthcare professionals and community members regarding 66,044 cases. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education and community outreach and assists with emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: www.wapc.org.

