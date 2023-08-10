MRA Group Acquires 40,000 Square Foot Medical Office Building in Lansdale, PA with Plans for Extensive Renovations

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRA Group (MRA), a privately held real estate development and client services firm, has announced its acquisition of the former LMG Medical Building, a 40,000 square foot medical office complex situated on over 10 acres, at 1001 S. Broad Street in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. MRA has extensive renovation plans to modernize the building façade, deliver energy efficient improvements, and change the name to Lansdale Medical Building (LMB).

LMB is a well-known medical facility strategically located at the intersection of Allentown Road and Broad Street. Currently, LMB is 50% leased with tenants ranging from family practice, orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, imaging, and lab diagnostics. LMB's proximity to a vibrant community of over 138,000 residents within a five-mile radius, in addition to easy access to Route 309 and the Northeast Extension of the PA Turnpike make this medical office building desirable for the community and tenants.

MRA President & Partner Mike Wojewodka stated, "We look forward to breathing life back into this destination community medical office facility. With the improvements we are making, the ideal location in the Lansdale/North Wales area, and the current tenants in place, we plan to attract more healthcare providers bringing significant benefit to the surrounding community."

MRA's capital improvement plans will provide an enhanced experience for tenants, currently anchored by Grand View Health, LMG Family Practice, and Labcorp. These upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

