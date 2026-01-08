MRA Group Announces Leadership Evolution to Drive Next Chapter of Growth

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRA Group (MRA), a privately held real estate development and services firm, today announced the next phase in its leadership evolution, positioning MRA for a new chapter of growth. MRA Founder Larry Stuardi will assume the role of Chairman of the Board. Mike Wojewodka will add the role of Chief Executive Officer in addition to his position as President, and Phil Butler will continue as Executive Vice President. These changes mark an important milestone in a thoughtfully planned strategy that guarantees both continuity and progress for the clients and partners of the company that Stuardi founded 35 years ago, as well as for Wojewodka and Butler, who played key roles in its expansion over the past two decades.

"From our founding, MRA has been about vision, integrity, and long-term relationships," Stuardi said. "Our strength has always come from our people and our partners. Mike and Phil have embraced those qualities completely, and I am supremely confident in their ability to guide the company into its next era."

Wojewodka, who joined MRA more than 22 years ago, has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic growth, diversifying its portfolio, and expanding its footprint across the region. Butler, who has been with the firm for nearly a decade, has brought operational excellence, innovation, and a forward-looking approach to development and partnerships. Together, their collaborative efforts reflect the same entrepreneurial spirit and focused execution that have defined MRA since its founding.

Over the past three and a half decades, MRA has continued to build strong relationships with regional health systems, universities, and corporations, acting in various capacities as strategic advisors, project developers, and property managers, thus executing transformative projects for their organizations. Additionally, MRA has been a leading developer of healthcare facilities and innovation campuses across the Mid-Atlantic region, with over $2 billion of projects completed. Currently, Butler and Wojewodka are leading the transformation of the 1.3-million-square-foot Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park (CRISP) campus in Wilmington, which includes the recently announced long-term lease with Merck for a 470,000-square-foot biotech manufacturing facility and the nearly completed Marriott Residence Inn.

Under the new structure, Stuardi will lead the newly established MRA Advisory Board, composed of professionals from across finance, strategy, and development. The board provides counsel, review, and guidance on MRA's vision, long-term strategy, and major decisions, ensuring continued alignment between the company's legacy and its future ambitions.

"This transition is about evolution," Wojewodka said. "Larry's vision laid the foundation for MRA's success. Our task now is to build upon that foundation with the same principles, energy, and integrity that have always defined who we are."

"We've built an organizational structure and a culture that is designed to endure," Butler added. "That work has prepared us to seize new opportunities while maintaining the trust, ability to execute, and excellence our clients and partners expect."

MRA's focus remains on creating and operating innovative environments that foster growth and transformation for its clients and partners across the healthcare, life sciences, and advanced technology sectors.

"Larry's leadership has guided MRA through decades of growth, change, and success," said Wojewodka. "As Phil and I take on this next phase, we'll continue to draw on his knowledge and the experiences that have shaped MRA from its beginning. Having Larry's counsel as Chairman strengthens our ability to expand our vision and carry the company's momentum forward for years to come. We are excited to continue MRA's mantra: Do Well to Do Good."

About MRA Group

MRA Group (MRA), based in Horsham, Pa., is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate development and client services firm servicing the healthcare, higher education, and life sciences sectors. Founded in 1991 by MRA's founding partner, Lawrence J. Stuardi, MRA prides itself on maintaining the same high level of integrity and excellence that led to its recognition as one of the most respected real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic region. With over 35 years of value-add and ground-up development experience and providing a full suite of real estate solutions to our clients, MRA has developed and continues to manage more than 4.5 million square feet of medical, life sciences, and office real estate. The company has also structured over $4.5 billion financial transactions. A few recent and notable development projects include Chestnut Run Innovation & Science Park (CRISP), Spring House Innovation Park (SHIP), the Medical Building at 201 Veterans Way, and the Lab at the University of Pennsylvania's Pennovation Works Campus. Learn more at www.mragroup.net.

