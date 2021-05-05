MRAM Market - Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share, and Forecast 2020 - 2024 | Technavio

The MRAM market is poised to grow by USD 952.71 million between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 39% during the forecast period.

The MRAM market will get immense growth opportunities from low-power consumption. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The companies can also create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities by studying the upcoming trends and challenges mentioned in the report.

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for MRAM market in the region. The MRAM market growth in this region will be greatly influenced by the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices in healthcare applications.

The MRAM market is segmented type (STT MRAM and T MRAM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The MRAM market is fragmented. To help clients improve their market position, this MRAM market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of leading companies.

Companies Mentioned

Avalanche Technology Inc.

CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

QUALCOMM Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Information Technology Industry Include:

Semiconductor Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The semiconductor equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 32.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The semiconductor fabrication software market size has the potential to grow by USD 502.58 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.77%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The semiconductor market size is expected to grow by USD 90.80 bn and record a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

