MRA|Revecore and BLS|Revecore Officially Evolve to Revecore with Website Launch and Rebrand

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revecore, the leading provider of revenue integrity and complex claims solutions for hospitals, today announced it will discontinue using legacy brand names for its business units Medical Reimbursements of America (MRA) and Bottom Line Systems (BLS).

"In March 2019 we combined BLS and MRA under the Revecore umbrella as BLS|Revecore and MRA|Revecore," said Mark Talley, CEO of Revecore. "Going forward, our communications will be as the single common brand Revecore and we will discontinue use of the legacy BLS and MRA brand-names. BLS|Revecore becomes our Revenue Integrity operation delivering underpayment, denial, and transfer DRG solutions while MRA|Revecore becomes our Complex Claims operation providing workers' compensation, motor vehicle accident and Veterans Affairs claims solutions."

"This evolution helps us streamline our communications, ensure consistency of our brand and messaging, and further strengthens our position in the specialty revenue cycle management solutions niche," added Talley.

As a part of the rebrand, Revecore is introducing a new website that brings the Revenue Integrity and Complex Claim business units under one domain, showcasing the scale and scope of the combined divisions.

About Revecore

Revecore, is a leading provider of revenue integrity solutions for underpayments, denial prevention and complex claims reimbursement solutions for motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs claims. With over 700 employees, we serve nearly 600 hospitals across the country. Revecore offers hospitals and health systems over two decades of unrivaled technology and expert insight into the most challenging areas of revenue cycle to ensure they are appropriately reimbursed for the care they provide. In addition to being #1 Ranked in Complex Claims by KLAS, Revecore holds the distinguished HFMA Peer Review Status for underpayment recovery and complex claims solutions. For more information, please visit www.revecore.com.

