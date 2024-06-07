LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contestants compete for a spot in BEAST GAMES where you could win $5 MILLION DOLLARS. BEAST GAMES is going to be the biggest game show in the history of television, with the most contestants and the biggest prize ever! To be considered, you must apply at beastgames.com.

MRBEAST AND MYSTICART PICTURES ARE NOW CASTING BEAST GAMES NATIONWIDE!

Applicants must meet these eligibility requirements to compete for a spot in BEAST GAMES. Other terms and conditions will apply. First, you need to be 18 or older when you apply. You need to have a passport valid through April 30th, 2025. You need to be available in late June 2024. You may also need to be available from July 1st, 2024, through September 30th, 2024. Keep in mind, the dates may change. You will also need to be willing and able to travel as part of the production.

When you go to beastgames.com, here are some tips to be prepared for:

VIDEO: You will need to submit a 1-minute video. Some suggested topics below:

Tell us your name, age, where you live, and what you do for a living. If you won a million dollars, what would you do with it? Why do you want to compete for a spot in BEAST GAMES? You will need to drop a YouTube link (Unlisted) to your video in your application submission.

A FEW VIDEO TIPS: Set your phone or camera to record horizontally to get everything in frame. Find a quiet, well-lit spot so we can see and hear you clearly. Keep personal info out of the video. No addresses, social security numbers, driver's license numbers, or financial information, please.

PHOTO: Get ready to upload two recent photos of yourself: one selfie and one full-length picture.

