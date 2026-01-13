MrBeast Is Putting Beast Games Season 2 Inside Millions of Fortune Cookies

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Beast Games Season 2: Strong vs. Smart continues on Prime Video, MrBeast is extending the show into the real world at a massive scale through a ritual people have shared for generations: opening a fortune cookie.

Starting today, Beast Games' fortunes will begin appearing inside millions of real fortune cookies served at restaurants and in delivery bags across the United States and Europe. These are the same fortune cookies diners already receive at the end of a meal- opened, read aloud, shared, and often kept- now carrying messages tied to the show.

Starting today, Beast Games' fortunes will begin appearing inside millions of real fortune cookies served at restaurants and in delivery bags across the United States and Europe.

The experience mirrors the core mechanics of Beast Games itself. Diners never know which fortune they'll receive. Most feature Beast Games Season 2: Strong vs. Smart messages written for the season, while a small, limited set of rare fortunes written by MrBeast himself are placed randomly among the broader distribution.

"Innovation drives everything we do at Beast Industries," said Jeff Housenbold, President & CEO of Beast Industries. "For Beast Games Season 2: Strong vs. Smart, we partnered with OpenFortune to place Beast Games messages inside fortune cookies at restaurants across the U.S. and Europe, turning an everyday moment into one of discovery and fun for millions of people. Fans never know which fortune they'll get, making the experience playful, unexpected, and true to the spirit of the show."

Rather than introducing a new format, the partnership leans into one that already exists at scale. Fortune cookies are a moment people anticipate, a pause at the end of a meal where chance, meaning, and conversation naturally happen.

"Fortune cookies are one of the few moments people still slow down for, read out loud, and share," said Shawn Porat, Co-Founder of OpenFortune. "What MrBeast saw immediately is that this ritual already behaves like a game. There's anticipation, chance, and meaning built into it. At this scale, it becomes a powerful way to let people experience the show in real life."

The fortune cookies begin appearing at restaurants on January 13, extending Beast Games Season 2: Strong vs. Smart beyond the screen and into everyday life for millions of diners across major cities.

About MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson is the creator behind the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world, MrBeast, where he has over 460 million subscribers, over one billion followers across social platforms, and over 2 billion monthly views. He entertains and inspires a global audience through viral spectacles, engaging challenges, and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need. His company, Beast Industries, is one of the most influential media and product services companies having a positive impact on the world – it includes the fastest growing global chocolate brand, Feastables, and Prime Video's most watched unscripted series ever, Beast Games, which is now in its second season.

About OpenFortune

OpenFortune is a media platform built entirely around the fortune cookie. The company produces and distributes fortune cookies at restaurant scale, operating the fortune cookie as a global media platform embedded inside a dining ritual people already know, share, and trust.

Each year, billions of fortune cookies pass through the OpenFortune platform, reaching people at restaurants, through takeout and delivery, and in moments that are read aloud, photographed, kept, and shared. OpenFortune did not invent the fortune cookie. Instead, it transformed the slip of paper inside into a scalable, conversational media format that lives inside a moment people already believe in.

By working exclusively within this cultural ritual, OpenFortune enables brands and creators to connect with consumers in a way that feels natural, human, and earned — without changing the experience at the table.

Media Contact:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Correction: The photo has been updated.

SOURCE OpenFortune